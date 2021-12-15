Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Unveils New Gibson Flying V EXP Guitar

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has unveiled a new signature model electric guitar, the Gibson USA Flying V EXP.

The axe is the first in Gibson’s Dave Mustaine Collection — the legendary thrash guitarist’s previously announced partnership with the venerable guitar company.

The Flying V has long been Mustaine’s silhouette of choice when it comes to guitars, with the iconic shape becoming synonymous with heavy metal along the way. Only fitting then that the new collection kicks off with a Flying V — available in Antique Natural and Silver Metallic finishes.

Advertisement

Related Video

The 25.5” scale mahogany neck has an ebony fretboard with a compound fretboard radius, 24 medium jumbo frets, mother of pearl “teeth” inlays, an Explorer-style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners with Kidney buttons, and a Graph Tech nut.

The mahogany Flying V-style body is equipped with a Tune-O-Matic bridge, a Stop Bar tailpiece, and a pair of Dave Mustaine’s signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickups. The appointments were designed to excel on stage or in the studio, to Mustaine’s worldclass demands.

“As I was looking for a change in my guitars, I met with Cesar [Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson Brands] and got his perspective on the vision and direction Gibson is taking,” Mustaine said of the ongoing collaboration with Gibson. “I saw passion, respect for the instruments, a focus on quality and a company that is led by guitar players. I feel I am finally at home with Gibson and I am proud of what we’re building together. I can’t wait for the world to get their hands on the new Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer Dave Mustaine Collection guitars. This is a dream come true for me, don’t f–king wake me up.”

Advertisement

Limited quantities of the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP were made available via Gibson’s website (already sold out) and select global dealers. A wider release of units is planned for February 2022. You can also pick up similar Gibson Flying V-style guitars via Reverb.

See pics of the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in both finishes below.