Megan Thee Stallion Graduates from College

The rapper earned her bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University

Megan Thee Stallion, photo courtesy of the artist
December 12, 2021 | 7:56pm ET

    Call her Megan Thee Graduate. On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion attended her college graduation ceremony, earning her bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.

    “Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy,” the “Thot Shit” rapper tweeted the morning of her big day, even getting a custom emoji on the social platform featuring her animated face wearing a graduation cap and tassle with her tongue sticking out.

    Later in the day, she shared the streaming link to her ceremony with her more than 34 million followers across Twitter and Instagram, as well as a number of photos from the milestone moment.

    Related Video

    “Meg Thee Graduate…I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today,” Megan wrote on Instagram after she’d received her diploma, captioning a photo of herself proudly beaming in her cap and gown.

    The rising star made earning a college degree a priority, even as she shot to superstardom over the last few years. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she previously said about her later mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

    And unlike the average college grad, Megan accomplishment earned shoutouts of congratulations from everyone from Lizzo and Cardi B to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!! I know your Parents are super proud of you,” her “WAP” collaborator tweeted, while the Cabinet member uploaded his own video message to the rapper, saying, “You worked so hard for this. So proud of you. Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you. Continued success.”

    Check out Megan’s celebratory posts below.

    Ahead of her graduation ceremony, the Grammy winner surprised the crowd during night two of BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage extravaganza at Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium to perform her “Butter” remix with the K-pop band for the very first time live.

