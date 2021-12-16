Menu
Megan Thee Stallion Inspiring College Dropouts to Return to School

She helped provide the financial resources for students in need, too

megan thee stallion college graduation inspiring dropouts go back to school bachelor's degree texas southern university
megan thee stallion college graduation inspiring dropouts go back to school bachelor’s degree texas southern university
December 16, 2021 | 11:33am ET

    Megan Thee Stallion’s college graduation is already paying dividends in the lives of others, inspiring interest from college dropouts to return to school at her alma mater.

    In a new interview with TMZ, Dr. Monica Rasmus, the health administration program director at Texas Southern University, reported that a wave of former students have reached out to return to their studies. And they’re all being inspired by the rapper.

    Dr. Rasmus’ comments were merely anecdotal — she didn’t have any hard data to share — but she explained that the rise in interest from dropouts has been very real, and dates back to Megan’s announcement in 2020 that she had completed all of her classes to earn her Bachelor of Science in health administration.

    Related Video

    The rapper’s choice of major has also sparked quite a bit of interest from current students,  with Dr. Rasmus claiming many have dropped by the department to learn more about the school’s health administration program.

    Not only that, but the Grammy winner also made a $25,000 donation to her alma mater via Fashion Nova, which Rasmus said has allowed more students in need the valuable resources to continue their studies when they otherwise wouldn’t have had the finances to do so.

    Megan proudly walked in Texas Southern University’s graduation ceremony over the weekend, posting a multitude of snaps in her cap and gown and even inviting fans to tune in to the event via the school’s livestream.

    Meanwhile, Tory Lanez’s trial began on Monday with a preliminary hearing, where a detective laid out Megan’s testimony regarding the night her fellow rapper allegedly shot her feet.

