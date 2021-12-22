Michael Keaton Bringing Batman Back for Batgirl Movie

Holy Bat-nostalgia! Michael Keaton is reportedly reprising his iconic role as Bruce Wayne/Batman for the upcoming Batgirl movie.

As The Hollywood Reporter has it, production on the film is already underway in London, but a new cast list sent to media includes Keaton’s surprise appearance. The actor is already dusting off the ol’ cape and cowl from 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns for his upcoming multiversal role in The Flash movie.

It now appears it’ll be a little while longer before the suit goes back in the closet, though it’s unclear exactly how it will all work. Batgirl is rumored to be set within the Snyderverse of Justice League (seemingly confirmed by J.K. Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon), so how Keaton’s Batman will factor into a world populated by Bat-Affleck is anyone’s guess.

Advertisement

Related Video

Coming from Bad Boys for Life (and Marvel’s upcoming Ms. Marvel series) directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Batgirl is set to star In the Heights breakout Leslie Grace as the title heroine, aka Barbara Gordon. In addition to Simmons returning as the character’s father, she’ll face off against Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

The movie is expected to be released on HBO Max in 2023; however, after Warner Bros. recently moved DC’s Blue Beetle feature from the streamer to the big screen, fans are awaiting word that Batgirl will follow suit.