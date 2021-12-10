Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus Serenades Pete Davidson with Cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” on Fallon: Watch

Cyrus and Davidson also promoted their upcoming New Year's Eve special

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus
Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus, photo via NBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
December 10, 2021 | 10:25am ET

    Miley Cyrus took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night in a joint appearance with Pete Davidson. In keeping with her ever-diversifying series of covers, the pop star joined The Roots for a rendition of Yvonne Fair’s funk classic “It Should Have Been Me.”

    “Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw ‘those photos,’ I thought of you,” Miley quipped, seemingly in reference to the paparazzi images of Davidson and Kim Kardashian together. The Roots then launched into the quietly furious percussion, as Cyrus sang, “I saw my love walking down the aisle/ And as he passed me by, he turned and he smiled.” As the song reached its crescendo, she strutted over to where Davidson sat on the couch and snarled, “Pete, how could you do this to me?” which led a laughing Fallon to stand up and applaud.

    Cyrus also joined Fallon on the couch for an interview with Davidson, where the two discussed their upcoming NBC New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The pair also played Fallon’s game True Confessions, and talked about the time Cyrus took Davidson to a gay bar. Check out those segments, as well as the performance of “It Should Have Been Me,” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will air live from Miami, Florida, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 31st.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Wet Leg Chaise Longue Late Night with Seth Meyers performance Watch

Wet Leg Make US TV Debut by Performing "Chaise Longue" on Seth Meyers: Watch

December 9, 2021

bts butter corden 1000th episode butter watch stream

BTS Perform "Butter" to Celebrate the 1,000th Episode of Corden: Watch

December 9, 2021

gang of youths the angel of 8th ave. late show with stephen colbert performance watch

Gang of Youths Perform "the angel of 8th ave." on Colbert: Watch

December 2, 2021

peter dinklage aaron bryce dessner colbert cyrano your name

Peter Dinklage, Aaron Dessner, and Bryce Dessner Perform "Your Name" on Colbert: Watch

December 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Miley Cyrus Serenades Pete Davidson with Cover of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale