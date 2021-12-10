Miley Cyrus Serenades Pete Davidson with Cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” on Fallon: Watch

Miley Cyrus took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night in a joint appearance with Pete Davidson. In keeping with her ever-diversifying series of covers, the pop star joined The Roots for a rendition of Yvonne Fair’s funk classic “It Should Have Been Me.”

“Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw ‘those photos,’ I thought of you,” Miley quipped, seemingly in reference to the paparazzi images of Davidson and Kim Kardashian together. The Roots then launched into the quietly furious percussion, as Cyrus sang, “I saw my love walking down the aisle/ And as he passed me by, he turned and he smiled.” As the song reached its crescendo, she strutted over to where Davidson sat on the couch and snarled, “Pete, how could you do this to me?” which led a laughing Fallon to stand up and applaud.

Cyrus also joined Fallon on the couch for an interview with Davidson, where the two discussed their upcoming NBC New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The pair also played Fallon’s game True Confessions, and talked about the time Cyrus took Davidson to a gay bar. Check out those segments, as well as the performance of “It Should Have Been Me,” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will air live from Miami, Florida, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 31st.