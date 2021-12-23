Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mining Metal: Top 10 Underground Metal Albums of 2021

The best underground metal releases of 2021 offer a fitting soundtrack to another tumultuous year

Mining Metal
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
December 23, 2021 | 10:14am ET

    Mining Metal is a monthly column from Heavy Consequence writers Joseph Schafer and Langdon Hickman. The focus is on noteworthy new music emerging from the non-mainstream metal scene, highlighting releases from small and independent labels — or even releases from unsigned acts. For the December edition, Joseph and Langdon pick their Top 10 Underground Metal Albums of 2021.

    We thought this year was going to be the mother lode — and it was. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, we predicted that many bands working on albums would hold onto them for a year, expecting the global crisis to end in time for a celebratory 2021 album drop and profitable summer/fall tour.

    Obviously, some of those predictions fell though, though we did get big summer festivals like Psycho Las Vegas returning, and extended fall tours by ascendant bands like Frozen Soul, but for the most part the global metal community remains in COVID’s arctic stranglehold, especially with massive shipping delays transmuting once-prerequisite merchandise drops like vinyl records into vague pipe dreams.

    Advertisement

    But those albums did indeed drop! Long-awaited underground releases by tech death superstars and black metal monoliths pockmarked the map like craters from an asteroid collision. Maybe better, artists forced indoors seem to have embraced digital collaboration and publishing tools with a new sophistication and vigor, resulting in quirky and esoteric releases from mishmashes of outré songwriters. Neither Great Resignation nor Delta and Omicron variants can stymie metal’s growing diversity in sound.

    We cherished all these releases, but in the end were forced to pick our 10 must-listen underground metal albums of the year. We present them for you, as always, unranked and alphabetically oriented. Please don’t interpret this list as a clutch of competition winners – rather think of it as a syllabus, a hyper-representative sampling of what the underground resistance has to offer.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Top 2021 Metal Hard metal Rock Songs

Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2021

December 17, 2021

top metal hard rock albums 2021

Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2021

December 14, 2021

Top 12 Live Shows of 2021

December 13, 2021

top rap albums

Top 10 Rap Albums You May Have Missed in 2021

December 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mining Metal: Top 10 Underground Metal Albums of 2021

Menu Shop Search Sale