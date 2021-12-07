Mitski Shares New Single “Heat Lightning”: Stream

Mitski’s forthcoming album Laurel Hell is already one of our most highly-anticipated releases of 2022. To keep the excitement going before its release on February 4th via Dead Oceans, the indie rocker has shared another new single today called “Heat Lightning.”

“Heat Lighting” is a meditative track that sees Mitski throwing caution to the wind, giving up any hope for control in favor of letting fate run its course. Inspired by bouts of insomnia, the track is an ode to forgiving yourself in times of helplessness. “There’s nothing I can do, not much I can change,” she croons in the chorus. “So I give it up to you, I hope that’s OK.” It’s driven by a booming, arena-filled piano instrumental that’s embellished with blips of stuttering electronic elements.

“Heat Lightning” follows previously-released Laurel Hell singles “The Only Heartbreaker” and “Working for the Knife.” She’ll take the new music on the road when she embarks on a fully sold-out tour next year. Stream

These singles mark Mitski’s first proper new music in three years, during which she took a hiatus to “be a human again.” In the time since, she guested on Allie X’s 2020 track “Susie Save Your Love” and released “Cop Car,” her contribution the soundtrack to the 2020 horror film The Turning. She also recently recorded a three-track soundtrack of her own for Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings’ graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, which which came out last May. Her last LP was 2018’s Be the Cowboy.