Modest Mouse Unveil 2022 Tour Dates

Good new for people who love bad news good music: Modest Mouse have announced a short run of 2022 tour dates.

The alt-rock icons unveiled seven fresh dates for next April in support of their new album, The Golden Casket. They’ll launch the trek in Baltimore, Maryland on April 18th, and continue south into Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina (for High Water Festival), and Georgia, before wrapping up in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 28th.

Besides that, the band has already committed to three summer festival appearances: Just Like Heaven, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. Pre-sale begins tomorrow (use code BELLS), with tickets on sale Friday through Ticketmaster. Check out the full itinerary below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Modest Moue 2022 Tour Dates:

04/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

04/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/21 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

04/23-24 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/28 — Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

05/21 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

07/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/07 — Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival