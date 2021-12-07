Menu
Modest Mouse Unveil 2022 Tour Dates

A brief April tour

Modest Mouse, photo by Jen Vesp
December 7, 2021 | 6:02pm ET

    Good new for people who love bad news good music: Modest Mouse have announced a short run of 2022 tour dates.

    The alt-rock icons unveiled seven fresh dates for next April in support of their new album, The Golden Casket. They’ll launch the trek in Baltimore, Maryland on April 18th, and continue south into Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina (for High Water Festival), and Georgia, before wrapping up in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 28th.

    Besides that, the band has already committed to three summer festival appearances: Just Like Heaven, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. Pre-sale begins tomorrow (use code BELLS), with tickets on sale Friday through Ticketmaster. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Modest Moue 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
    04/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
    04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    04/21 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
    04/23-24 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
    04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    04/28 — Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
    05/21 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven
    07/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
    07/07 — Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival

