Modest Mouse Unveil 2022 Tour Dates

Good new for people who love
bad news good music: Modest Mouse have announced a short run of 2022 tour dates.
The alt-rock icons unveiled seven fresh dates for next April in support of their new album, The Golden Casket. They’ll launch the trek in Baltimore, Maryland on April 18th, and continue south into Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina (for High Water Festival), and Georgia, before wrapping up in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 28th.
Besides that, the band has already committed to three summer festival appearances: Just Like Heaven, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. Pre-sale begins tomorrow (use code BELLS), with tickets on sale Friday through Ticketmaster. Check out the full itinerary below.
Modest Moue 2022 Tour Dates:
04/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
04/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/21 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
04/23-24 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/28 — Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
05/21 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven
07/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
07/07 — Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival