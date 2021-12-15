Menu
Modest Mouse Perform The Lonesome Crowded West at Seattle Benefit: Video + Setlist

Almost in its entirety, except for "Lounge"

Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse, photo courtesy of artist
December 15, 2021 | 4:50pm ET

    Modest Mouse appeared at the annual Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital (or SMooCH) benefit on Friday (December 11th), giving attendees at Showbox a special treat by throwing it back all the way to their 1997 album, The Lonesome Crowded West.

    As BrooklynVegan points out, the setlist included the live debut of “Long Distance Drunk” as well as songs Modest Mouse haven’t played live in more than a decade:”Polar Opposites” and “Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine,” performed live for the first time since 2001 and 2008, respectively.

    The band stopped short of playing The Lonesome Crowded West in its entirety, however. “We’re not playing ‘Lounge,’ I’ll tell you why. I was tired and I had to drive here,” singer Isaac Brock told the crowd. “That’s why. It’s a fucking hard song. We almost got there and then I got angry.” Watch fan-shot footage below, followed by the full setlist.

    Related Video

    SMooCH has been taking place annually since 2012, raising more than $21 million in uncompensated care for patients and their families who needed it most.

    Next April, Modest Mouse will head out on a short North American tour taking place in April, followed by festival appearances including Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

    https://www.instagram.com/cindylara505

    Setlist:
    Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine
    Heart Cooks Brain
    Convenient Parking
    Jesus Christ Was an Only Child
    Doin’ the Cockroach
    Cowboy Dan
    Trailer Trash
    Out of Gas
    Long Distance Drunk
    Shit Luck
    Trucker’s Atlas
    Polar Opposites
    Bankrupt on Selling
    Styrofoam Boots/It’s All Nice on Ice, Alright
    Encore
    Whenever You Breathe Out, I Breathe In (Positive Negative)
    Interstate 8
    Broke

