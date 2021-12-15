Modest Mouse Perform The Lonesome Crowded West at Seattle Benefit: Video + Setlist

Modest Mouse appeared at the annual Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital (or SMooCH) benefit on Friday (December 11th), giving attendees at Showbox a special treat by throwing it back all the way to their 1997 album, The Lonesome Crowded West.
As BrooklynVegan points out, the setlist included the live debut of “Long Distance Drunk” as well as songs Modest Mouse haven’t played live in more than a decade:”Polar Opposites” and “Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine,” performed live for the first time since 2001 and 2008, respectively.
The band stopped short of playing The Lonesome Crowded West in its entirety, however. “We’re not playing ‘Lounge,’ I’ll tell you why. I was tired and I had to drive here,” singer Isaac Brock told the crowd. “That’s why. It’s a fucking hard song. We almost got there and then I got angry.” Watch fan-shot footage below, followed by the full setlist.
SMooCH has been taking place annually since 2012, raising more than $21 million in uncompensated care for patients and their families who needed it most.
Next April, Modest Mouse will head out on a short North American tour taking place in April, followed by festival appearances including Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
Last night was a literal a dream come true for me 🙏 Modest Mouse played The Lonesome Crowded West in it's entirety (minus Lounge) for the first time EVER. IM STILL IN SHOCK. pic.twitter.com/BP3CH6npwX
— Shel Silverfvck (@ShelSilverfvck) December 12, 2021
Setlist:
Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine
Heart Cooks Brain
Convenient Parking
Jesus Christ Was an Only Child
Doin’ the Cockroach
Cowboy Dan
Trailer Trash
Out of Gas
Long Distance Drunk
Shit Luck
Trucker’s Atlas
Polar Opposites
Bankrupt on Selling
Styrofoam Boots/It’s All Nice on Ice, Alright
Encore
Whenever You Breathe Out, I Breathe In (Positive Negative)
Interstate 8
Broke