Our Most Read News Stories of 2021

Before turning the page on 2021, we wanted to take a brief look back at the most read news stories on Consequence over the last 12 months. From Sophia Urista’s on-stage bathroom break to the Nevermind baby lawsuit to Nandi’s live jam session with Foo Fighters, this year’s most popular reads spanned the gauntlet from disgustingly gross to laughably absurd to absolutely heart-warming.

Check out this year’s 10 most read news stories, ranked in descending order based on total traffic:

10. Daisy Ridley Responds to Ted Cruz: “I’m an Emotionally Tortured Jedi Who Doesn’t Leave Their State”

Out of all of the Star Wars’ characters to choose from, Ted Cruz declared Cara Dune as the one who broke the most barriers in the franchise’s galactic universe. Of course, this flawed but acceptable stance came only in the wake of Gina Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian, and in taking his position, Cruz decided to dig himself a hole of bias by dissing Rey Skywalker in the process. Actress Daisy Ridley responded to him with the most perfect comeback. [Read More]

09. Cute Older Couple Doesn’t Recognize Drake at NBA Game

Sometimes when you’re as famous as Drake, it’s nice not to be recognized. On December 1st, Drake sat courtside at an Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets game, and the older couple next to him appeared not to know they were in the presence of a rap star. [Read More]

08. Trivium Frontman: Machine Gun Kelly Is a 31-Year-Old Man Cosplaying as a 16-Year-Old Pop-Punk Kid

Trivium singer-guitarist Matt Heafy is clearly Team Slipknot when it comes to the masked band’s feud with Machine Gun Kelly. In a series of tweets, the metal frontman said MGK was nothing more than a pop-punk cosplayer, while also giving him the new nickname “Squirt Gun Smelly.” [Read More]

07. Nandi Bushell Joins Foo Fighters for Thunderous Performance of “Everlong”

Nandi Bushell finally got her chance to jam on stage with Foo Fighters. On August 27th, the 11-year-old music prodigy made a surprise appearance during the band’s sold-out concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, sitting in for their closing performance of “Everlong.” [Read More]

06. Billie Eilish Began Watching Porn at 11, Says It “Destroyed My Brain”

Billie Eilish’s song “Male Fantasy” opens with the pop star trying to “Distract myself with pornography,” though the footage is so disturbing that the verse ends with her declaring, “I’m going back to therapy.” Those lyrics are based in her real experiences, she revealed on The Howard Stern Show in December, noting that she “started watching porn when I was like 11,” which she said, “Destroyed my brain.” [Read More]

05. Dave Grohl on Nevermind Baby Lawsuit: “He’s Got a Nevermind Tattoo. I Don’t.”

Dave Grohl hasn’t “spent too much time thinking about” the child exploitation lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, who was famously photographed as a baby for Nirvana’s iconic Nevermind album cover. However, Grohl would like to point out that he’s not the one with the Nevermind tattoo. [Read More]

04. 7-Year-Old Boy Absolutely Nails AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” on The Voice Kids in Spain

A seven-year-old boy named Jesús del Río channeled his inner Bon Scott with his rendition of the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell” on a June episode of La Voz Kids (The Voice Kids) in Spain. The youngster’s powerful pipes even caused all four coaches to rush out of their chairs and mob him with hugs and kisses onstage. [Read More]

03. Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage and Confronts Hecklers After Forgetting Lyrics, Getting Booed

“Just to See You Smile” reigned atop the country charts for 42 weeks between 1997 and 1998, and Tim McGraw has performed it hundreds of times. It’s one of the 54-year-old’s signature songs, but on October 12th at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada, McGraw forgot about half the words. Fan-captured footage revealed the pause-filled performance, as well as scattered booing. McGraw responded by jumping into the crowd to confront some of the jeering fans. [Read More]

02. Elton John Brings James Hetfield to Tears as He Calls Metallica Classic “One of the Best Songs Ever Written”

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in September, James Hetfield was brought to tears when surprise guest Elton John dubbed Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” as “one of the best songs ever written.” [Read More]

01. Brass Against Singer Urinates on Fan’s Face Onstage During Festival Performance

So much for social distancing! During Brass Against’s performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival on November 11th, lead singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan’s face — all while the band covered Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up.” [Read More]

