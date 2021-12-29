Menu
Motörhead Crew Get Tattoos Using Ink Blended with Lemmy’s Ashes

The ultimate tribute from members of the band's road crew on the sixth anniversary of Lemmy's passing

lemmy ashes tattoo
Lemmy tattoo (via YouTube) and Lemmy Kilmister (publicity)
December 29, 2021 | 11:27am ET

    Members of Motörhead’s road crew paid the ultimate tribute to the late Lemmy Kilmister by getting tattoos with ink blended from his ashes.

    The band’s longtime tour manager Eddie Rocha and production assistant Emma Cederblad recently got inked up with a portrait of Lemmy and the iconic “Ace of Spades” image, respectively.

    A short video documenting the process was posted on Motörhead’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday (December 28th) — six years since the day Lemmy passed away at age 70.

    Related Video

    Tattoo artist Stina Nyman of Eye Scream Tattoo handled the blending and artistry. Clearly gifted with the tattoo needle, Nyman rendered a striking portrait of Lemmy on Rocha’s calf.

    As previously reported, Lemmy’s ashes were encased inside bullets and sent to his closest friends. Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and MTV Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman were among those who were sent the bullets bearing Lemmy’s name. Rocha and Cederblad were also recipients, as seen in the video.

    Thankfully, the Motörhead camp hasn’t stopped sharing archival material since Lemmy’s death. Numerous releases, anniversary editions, live albums have been released posthumously, including the Everything Louder Forever box set that dropped earlier this year, housing the band’s loudest songs.

    Lemmy will further be immortalized with an upcoming biopic, directed by Greg Oliver (who also lensed the definitive 2010 documentary Lemmy).

    See the video of Motörhead’s road crew members getting their Lemmy tattoos below.

