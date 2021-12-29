Remembering DMX, Charlie Watts and More Musicians Who Died in 2021: Photo Gallery

As 2021 comes to a close, Consequence is taking a look back at some of the notable names in music we lost throughout the year.

Two years into a devastating pandemic, the music community and beyond mourned losses of visionaries like SOPHIE, pillars of hip-hop DMX and Biz Markie, iconic musicians like Charlie Watts and essential creators like Stephen Sondheim.

These artists, songwriters, and producers helped shape the music landscape we see today, and the effects of their work will be felt heading into 2022 and far beyond.

Below, see photos of artists who passed away in 2021.

Gerry Marsden, 78 (January 3, 2021)

Frontman of Gerry and the Pacemakers

Alexi Laiho, 41 (January 4th)

Children of Bodom frontman

Sylvain Sylvain, 69 (January 13, 2021)

New York Dolls guitarist