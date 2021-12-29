Menu
Remembering DMX, Charlie Watts and More Musicians Who Died in 2021: Photo Gallery

From genre pioneers to modern visionaries, look back at the artists who passed away this year

musicians died 2021
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Consequence Staff
December 29, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    As 2021 comes to a close, Consequence is taking a look back at some of the notable names in music we lost throughout the year.

    Two years into a devastating pandemic, the music community and beyond mourned losses of visionaries like SOPHIE, pillars of hip-hop DMX and Biz Markie, iconic musicians like Charlie Watts and essential creators like Stephen Sondheim.

    These artists, songwriters, and producers helped shape the music landscape we see today, and the effects of their work will be felt heading into 2022 and far beyond.

    Charlie Watts
    2021 Took Charlie Watts, But His Beat Goes On

    Below, see photos of artists who passed away in 2021.

    Gerry Marsden

    Photo via Rhino Records

    Gerry Marsden, 78 (January 3, 2021)
    Frontman of Gerry and the Pacemakers

    Alexi Laiho

    Photo by Terhi Ylimäinen

    Alexi Laiho, 41 (January 4th)
    Children of Bodom frontman

    Sylvain Sylvain

    Photo via YouTube

    Sylvain Sylvain, 69 (January 13, 2021)
    New York Dolls guitarist

