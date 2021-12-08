Menu
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Sets Season 13 Premiere Date

Jonah and the Bots return in 2022

Mystery Science Theater 3000’s Turkey Day 2021 Special (YouTube)
December 8, 2021 | 4:12pm ET

    Good news for Mystery Science Theater 3000 fans: The sci-fi comedy series is making its grand return on March 4th, 2022. Season 13 (!) of MST3K will welcome back returning hosts and bots Jonah Heston (Jonah Rey), Tom Servo (voiced by Baron Vaughn), and Cro-o-o-o-o-w (voiced by Hampton Yount).

    Earlier this year, MST3K creator Joel Hodgson moved operations to a new platform called the Gizmoplex, which now serves as group’s online hub and the permanent home of the show. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign aptly titled “Let’s Make More MST3K & Build The Gizmoplex!,” the show is now thriving network-free (Netflix previously revived the show in 2016).

    “It reminds me a little bit of SCTV where The Mads are falling all over each other, trying to do new things in the Gizmoplex in the hopes of making more money,” Hodgson told The AV Club back in March. “[SCTV] did that so well where, behind the scenes, they’d be planning something and then you’d see it realized on the show, and that was always so fun.”

    To stir up excitement for the new season, the MST3K team has unveiled the 13 questionable B-movies its cast will be forced to watch. See the titles for yourself below.

    MST3K celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2018. In May 2020, the show’s team suffered through the coronavirus pandemic the best way they know how: By hosting a virtual bad movie night called the “MST3K LIVE Social Distancing Riff-Along Special.”

    Mystery Science Theater 3000 Season 13 Episodes:
    01. Santo in the Treasure of Dracula
    02. Robot Wars
    03. Beyond Atlantis
    04. Munchie
    05. Dr. Mordrid
    06. Demon Squad
    07. Gamera vs. Jiger
    08. Batwoman
    09. The Million Eyes of Sumuru
    10. The Shape of Things to Come
    11. The Mask 3D
    12. The Bubble
    13. The Christmas Dragon

