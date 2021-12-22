Nandi Bushell Covers Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”: Watch

Nandi Bushell blew up with her hard-hitting covers of rock classics, but the 11-year-old musician goes for modern hits as well. In her latest cover, Bushell took on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”

“I will love Billie and Finneas forever more!!!” Bushell captioned the cover, which she posted to Instagram. While she didn’t perform the full song, the clip — which focuses on the end of “Happier Than Ever,” when Eilish’s ballad explodes with firecracker drums — shows off Bushell’s skills like the best of them. She stomps along to the breakup kiss-off for about a minute before ending with her famous scream. Check it out below.

“Happier Than Ever” isn’t really a strange choice for rocker Bushell. Eilish all but confirmed her status as a rock singer with her own performance of the song on Saturday Night Live a few weeks back, when she jumped from the whisper that made her famous to a full-throated roar. Revisit that performance here.

Earlier this month, Bushell covered Tool’s “Forty Six & 2,” which she dubbed her “most challenging drum cover” yet. Before that, she took on Queen’s Roger Taylor for a drum battle, teamed up with Tom Morello‘s son Roman for a climate change anthem, and honored Charlie Watts with a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” in which she played all the instruments. Clearly, the prodigy has been busy — that’s why we named her 2021’s Rookie of the Year, following in the footsteps of Eilish herself.

As for Eilish, the 20-year-old star recently revealed that she began watching pornography at age 11, which she said “destroyed” her brain. She also revealed that she contracted COVID-19 back in August, and that she still struggles with its side effects.