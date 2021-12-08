2021 Rookie of the Year Nandi Bushell Brought Joy to Music Fans When We Needed It Most

Our 2021 Annual Report continues with the announcement of Nandi Bushell as our Rookie of the Year. As the year winds down, stay tuned for more awards, lists, and articles about the best music, film, and TV of 2021. You can find it all in one place here.

She’s only 11 years old and has yet to release an album, but no one brought more joy to music fans over the past year-plus than Nandi Bushell. During a time when we were stuck at home waiting for the concert industry to open back up, the UK youngster lifted our spirits with epic drum battles, impressive cover songs, and one mind-blowing live performance that just might have been music’s shining concert moment of 2021.

Bushell is Consequence’s Rookie of the Year for 2021, though in the case of the young prodigy, it’s really a two-year award, as she won the world over last year by engaging in an awe-inspiring virtual drum-off with none other than Dave Grohl. By the time she faced off with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Bushell had already established herself as a musical force to be reckoned with, delivering breathtaking covers of iconic rock songs on YouTube and Instagram, and even performing Nirvana’s “In Bloom” on The Ellen Degeneres Show at age nine.