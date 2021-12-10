Napalm Death Announce New Mini-Album, Release “Narcissus” Single: Stream

Grindcore titans Napalm Death have announced a new mini-album called Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes, dropping February 11th via Century Media Records. The new record, which features eight tracks spanning 29 minutes, is a companion set to the veteran UK band’s stellar 2020 full-length effort, Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism.

Ahead of the release, Napalm Death have released the first single from the mini-album — the brutal and pummeling “Narcissus.”

“You can certainly consider Resentment Is Always… as an extension of — or partner recording to — the Throes… album,” frontman Barney Greenway said of the set in a release. “We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out — in the spirit of the old days — and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the Throes… bonus tracks to do that. Hopefully this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering ‘People Pie’ by Slab! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically.”

He added, “In the end, resentment is certainly seismic — it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall.”

Napalm Death have a run of European tour dates lined up in 2022, as well as a three remaining dates on their current US tour with GWAR. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster, and pre-order the mini-album here.

Hear the new song “Narcissus” and view the Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes album artwork and tracklist below, followed by our 2020 video interview with Barney Greenway.

Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes Artwork:

Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes Tracklist:

01. Narcissus

02. Resentment Always Simmers

03. By Proxy

04. People Pie (Slab! Cover version)

05. Man Bites Dogged

06. Slaver Through a Repeat Performance

07. Don’t Need It (Bad Brains cover version)

08. Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)