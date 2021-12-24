Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nas Drops Surprise Album Magic: Stream

The Hit-Boy-produced LP marks the rapper's second release of the year

nas magic surprise album hit-boy stream
Nas, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 24, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Christmas came early for Nas fans. After less than a day’s notice, the rapper has released his surprise fourteenth album Magic. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The LP marks the Nas’ second studio set of the year, arriving just five months after King’s Disease II in July. It’s also his third collaborative album with Hit-Boy, following the original King’s Disease project as well as its sequel.

    “MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to,” the rapper wrote to make the announcement before tagging both Hit-Boy and Mass Appeal Records.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The nine-track project features songs titled “Speechless,” “Meet Joe Black,” and “Hollywood Gangsta, and just two guests on its tracklist with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier joining forces on “Wave Gods.”

    Stream Nas’ Magic with Hit-Boy below.

    Aside from their bodies of work together, Nas and Hit-Boy teamed up earlier this year to give fresh life to “Life is Like a Dice Game,” the former’s previously-unfinished collaboration with Freddie Gibbs and Cordae dating back to the Illmatic sessions in the early ’90s.

    Elsewhere in 2021, Nas contributed to both “Bath Salts” and “Walking in the Rain” off DMX’s posthumous album Exodus as well as DJ Khaled’s star-studded KHALED KHALED (on album cut “Sorry Not Sorry” alongside Jay-Z and James Fauntleroy). His 1994 debut album was also selected back in March by the National Recording Registry to be inducted into the archives of the Library of Congress.

    Advertisement

    Magic Artwork:

    nas magic cover art hit-boy surprise album stream

    Magic Tracklist:
    01. Speechless
    02. Meet Joe Black
    03. Ugly
    04. 40-16 Building
    05. Hollywood Gangsta
    06. Wu for the Children
    07. Wave Gods (feat. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier)
    08. The Truth
    09. Dedicated

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tomorrow x together share surprise christmas song sweet dreams stream

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drop Surprise Christmas Song "Sweet Dreams": Stream

December 22, 2021

rza flatbush zombies quentin tarantino single stream

RZA and Flatbush Zombies Drop New Song "Quentin Tarantino": Stream

December 17, 2021

tnght brick figures new single stream

TNGHT Unveil New Single "Brick Figures": Stream

December 17, 2021

boldy james the alchemist super tecmo bo album stream

Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Super Tecmo Bo: Stream

December 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nas Drops Surprise Album Magic: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale