Nas Drops Surprise Album Magic: Stream

Christmas came early for Nas fans. After less than a day’s notice, the rapper has released his surprise fourteenth album Magic. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The LP marks the Nas’ second studio set of the year, arriving just five months after King’s Disease II in July. It’s also his third collaborative album with Hit-Boy, following the original King’s Disease project as well as its sequel.

“MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to,” the rapper wrote to make the announcement before tagging both Hit-Boy and Mass Appeal Records.

The nine-track project features songs titled “Speechless,” “Meet Joe Black,” and “Hollywood Gangsta, and just two guests on its tracklist with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier joining forces on “Wave Gods.”

Stream Nas’ Magic with Hit-Boy below.

Aside from their bodies of work together, Nas and Hit-Boy teamed up earlier this year to give fresh life to “Life is Like a Dice Game,” the former’s previously-unfinished collaboration with Freddie Gibbs and Cordae dating back to the Illmatic sessions in the early ’90s.

Elsewhere in 2021, Nas contributed to both “Bath Salts” and “Walking in the Rain” off DMX’s posthumous album Exodus as well as DJ Khaled’s star-studded KHALED KHALED (on album cut “Sorry Not Sorry” alongside Jay-Z and James Fauntleroy). His 1994 debut album was also selected back in March by the National Recording Registry to be inducted into the archives of the Library of Congress.

Magic Artwork:

Magic Tracklist:

01. Speechless

02. Meet Joe Black

03. Ugly

04. 40-16 Building

05. Hollywood Gangsta

06. Wu for the Children

07. Wave Gods (feat. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier)

08. The Truth

09. Dedicated