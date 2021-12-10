Menu
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Share New Album BARN: Stream

Recorded remotely in the Rocky Mountains

Neil Young, photo by Daryl Hannah
December 10, 2021 | 11:18am ET

    Neil Young and Crazy Horse return today with their new album BARN, via Reprise Records. The band’s 14th (!) studio album was recorded last summer in a restored 19th-century log barn, nestled off the grid in the Rocky Mountains.

    BARN is 10 tracks of love songs, meditative ballads, and rock ‘n’ roll barnburners (pun intended) that recall the beloved classics of Young’s discography. He reunited with his longtime Crazy Horse bandmates: bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina, and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren. Young also produced the record alongside Niko Bolas, with mastering provided by Chris Bellman. Physical editions of the album are available through the Neil Young Archives website.

    The album arrives alongside a standalone film of the same name, which was directed by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah. It will run in select theaters through December 11th and will be available for on-demand viewing exclusively through AARP Members Only Access from today through January 10th.

    BARN includes the previously released singles “Heading West” and “Song of the Seasons.” Stream it on Apple Music and Spotify below.

    Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s last album was 2019’s ColoradoThe former CSNY member also recently announced an upcoming collection of unearthed demos from the ’80s called Summer Songs (which he says he doesn’t even remember recording).


    BARN Artwork:

    BARN Tracklist:
    01. Song of the Seasons
    02. Heading West
    03. Change Ain’t Never Gonna
    04. Canerican
    05. Shape of You
    06. They Might Be Lost
    07. Human Race
    08. Tumblin’ Thru the Years
    09. Welcome Back
    10. Don’t Forget Love

