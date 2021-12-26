Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Neil Young Drops Surprise Album for Christmas

Summer Songs is a shelved album dating back to 1987

Neil Young performs in Brussel, Belgium in 1987, photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
Neil Young performs in Brussel, Belgium in 1987, photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 25, 2021 | 8:10pm ET

    If all you wanted for Christmas was a new Neil Young album, then you’re in luck. The legendary singer-songwriter has gifted fans with Summer Songs, a previously unreleased album from 1987. You can listen to it now via Neil Young Archives.

    “Happy Holidays everyone! I think you will enjoy this very cool recording – lost for years, but not forgotten. Now a gift,” Young wrote in a note accompanying the album’s release.

    The eight-song Summer Songs was originally tracked at Broken Arrow Ranch in Redwood City, California, with Young playing all of the instruments. Though the album was never released, several of the songs later appeared on records such as Freedom, American Dream, Psychedelic Pill, and Harvest Moon. However, “the words of these originals are significantly different from their subsequent master album releases in many cases,” Young noted.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this month, Young released a new album with Crazy Horse called Barn. Summer Songs is but the latest archival release from Young. This year along saw him release the 1990 Crazy Horse live album and concert film Way Down in the Rust Bucket, 1982’s previously unreleased Johnny’s Island LP, a bootleg of his 1970 Carnegie Hall concert, and the “lost” 1971 live album and concert film Young Shakespeare.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

nas magic surprise album hit-boy stream

Nas Drops Surprise Album Magic: Stream

December 24, 2021

tomorrow x together share surprise christmas song sweet dreams stream

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drop Surprise Christmas Song "Sweet Dreams": Stream

December 22, 2021

rza flatbush zombies quentin tarantino single stream

RZA and Flatbush Zombies Drop New Song "Quentin Tarantino": Stream

December 17, 2021

tnght brick figures new single stream

TNGHT Unveil New Single "Brick Figures": Stream

December 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Young Drops Surprise Album for Christmas

Menu Shop Search Sale