An Unlikely Alliance Is Formed in Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer: Watch

Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are back for Cobra Kai Season 4. Today Netflix released the trailer for the latest installment of the Karate Kid sequel, which begins streaming December 31st.

Season 4 sees rivals Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) team up to take down John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) Cobra Kai dojo at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. The trailer, then, is full of unlikely ally shenanigans, as Daniel’s Miyagi-Do dojo and Johnny’s Eagle Fang dojo unite for some group training. They even spit shake on it!

“If Johnny and I can actually work together and we win, Cobra Kai will be out of business,” Daniel says to his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler). John, meanwhile, calls in Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the Karate Kid Part III villain who co-founded Cobra Kai with John, for backup.

“You just don’t want to admit there’s always been a little Cobra Kai in you,” Terry tells Daniel in the trailer. It’s clear Season 4 will ultimately be a battle of ideas, as the karate masters attempt to put their differences aside for the greater good.

“Everybody thinks their way is the only way,” Johnny’s son, Robby (Tanner Buchanan), tells Daniel. “You, my dad, Cobra Kai. The truth is, it doesn’t matter which way you fight as long as it works.”

We’ll find out which way works soon enough — Cobra Kai’s fourth season hits Netflix New Year’s Eve. Until then, watch the trailer below.

