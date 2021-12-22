New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Undergoes Emergency Cancer Surgery

New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert spent the last two weeks in the hospital after undergoing emergency cancer surgery. In a lengthy post uploaded to Instagram on December 19th, the musician said that after his wife found him unconscious in bed, doctors discovered he had pheochromocytoma, a rare form of cancer.

“On December 5th, my wife found me unresponsive in bed,” Gilbert wrote. “I’d been waking up drenched in sweat the last few days and we thought I was sick. Not being able to wake me, she called 911 and performed CPR and mouth to mouth. Apparently I was doing something called “agonal breathing” and was minutes from death.”

Gilbert went on to explain that his blood sugar dropped to dangerous levels while his blood pressure skyrocketed. Upon further inspection, doctors discovered that a malignant pheochromocytoma tumor had grown from his adrenal gland to his liver. He later underwent an “intense, large, and dangerous” surgery to remove the tumor, which went well. As of now, Gilbert awaits a pathology report to ensure no cancer spread to his lymph nodes.

“Looking back on the timing of all of this, the incredible people put in my life to save me, the hospital staff whom I have the highest respect for, the way they took care of me while caring for an entire intensive care unit… I just can’t believe the strength these nurses have,” Gilbert wrote. “My wife Lisa and my mom were the driving forces of my positivity.”

Check out Gilbert’s original Instagram post below, which features his full statement. Earlier this year, New Found Glory embarked on the “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour” with Simple Plan.