Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New Trailer for The Batman Offers Most Extensive Preview Yet of Upcoming Comic Epic: Watch

Featuring new footage of Robert Pattinson's Kurt Cobain-inspired Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, and Paul Dano's menacing Riddler

Robert Pattinson as Batman
Robert Pattinson as Batman (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 27, 2021 | 1:34pm ET

    Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman ahead of the film’s March 4th, 2022 release. Clocking it at just under three minutes in length, “The Bat and the Cat Trailer” offers the most revealing look yet at the upcoming comic epic, including new footage of Robert Pattinson’s Kurt Cobain-inspired Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoë Kravitz’s nature doc-influenced Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the menacing Riddler.

    There’s also plenty of new footage of the Batmobile, as well as intriguing scenes featuring Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Watch the full trailer below, or head to Reeves’ Vimeo page to see it in 4K.

    Initially conceived as a standalone film, the anticipation surrounding The Batman already has Warner Bros. plotting out the Cape Crusader’s next moves. In a recent interview with Empire, producer  Dylan Clark said that with The Batman the “hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon.” One of those planned stories involves Farrell’s Penguin and will be the focus of an upcoming HBO Max series.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Pattinson recently expressed interest in reprising the character in future films, telling Empire, “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies. I would love to do it.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Timothee Chalamet Best Roles

Timothée Chalamet's 10 Most Iconic Roles (So Far)

December 27, 2021

Jean-Marc Vallée

R.I.P. Jean-Marc Vallée, Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies Director Dead at 58

December 27, 2021

tom holland martin scorsese marvel criticism superhero movies not art mcu

Tom Holland Claps Back at Martin Scorsese's Criticism of Marvel Movies

December 26, 2021

Uncharted Trailer Tom Holland

New Uncharted Trailer Adds a Pirates of the Caribbean Touch to the Video Game Adaptation: Watch

December 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Trailer for The Batman Offers Most Extensive Preview Yet of Upcoming Comic Epic: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale