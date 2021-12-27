New Trailer for The Batman Offers Most Extensive Preview Yet of Upcoming Comic Epic: Watch

Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman ahead of the film’s March 4th, 2022 release. Clocking it at just under three minutes in length, “The Bat and the Cat Trailer” offers the most revealing look yet at the upcoming comic epic, including new footage of Robert Pattinson’s Kurt Cobain-inspired Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoë Kravitz’s nature doc-influenced Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the menacing Riddler.

There’s also plenty of new footage of the Batmobile, as well as intriguing scenes featuring Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Watch the full trailer below, or head to Reeves’ Vimeo page to see it in 4K.

Initially conceived as a standalone film, the anticipation surrounding The Batman already has Warner Bros. plotting out the Cape Crusader’s next moves. In a recent interview with Empire, producer Dylan Clark said that with The Batman the “hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon.” One of those planned stories involves Farrell’s Penguin and will be the focus of an upcoming HBO Max series.

Advertisement

Related Video

Meanwhile, Pattinson recently expressed interest in reprising the character in future films, telling Empire, “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies. I would love to do it.”