Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New Year’s Eve 2021: Concerts and Music Events to Watch

From Times Square to your couch, here's what to tune into as we ring in 2022

miley cyrus pete davidson best music events to watch 2021
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, photo by Vijat Mohindra/NBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 30, 2021 | 1:13pm ET

    With lots of New Year’s Eve concerts and events dropping like flies thanks to our new enemy, the Omicron variant of COVID-19, there’s a good chance you’ll be spending the evening at home with a very limited number of vaccinated, boosted, and negative-tested companions. But don’t fear: There’s still some New Year’s gatherings you can attend remotely — not on Zoom — that’ll still make ringing in 2022 fun.

    From Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s sure-to-be-wild shindig to Phish’s livestreamed sets, there’s plenty to watch from the comfort of your couch this year.

    Ready the snacks and check out Consequence‘s guide for the top music events to watch from home this New Year’s Eve below.

    Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

    Advertisement

    First off, the most famed New Year’s Eve event of all: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve returns to ABC and Times Square this year. As usual, Ryan Seacrest will host, with assistance from Liza Koshy, Billy Porter, and Ciara. Performers include Jennifer Lopez, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, and more, and you can stream it at ABC.com.

    Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

    Meanwhile, NBC will air Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. It’ll begin airing at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 31st, with performances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and more.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Harry Potter Movies Ranked

Every Harry Potter Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

December 30, 2021

Celebrities Died 2021

Remembering Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and More Celebrities Who Died in 2021: Photo Gallery

December 30, 2021

v bts birthday

Celebrate V of BTS's Birthday With These 10 Songs

December 30, 2021

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Ranked From Worst to Best

December 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Year's Eve 2021: Concerts and Music Events to Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale