Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Share “Les Cerfs” from Documentary Soundtrack: Stream

From La Panthère des Neiges, which hits theaters on December 22nd

Warren Ellis and Nick Cave, photo by Joel Ryan
December 15, 2021 | 3:22pm ET

    Nick Cave and Warren Ellis composed the soundtrack to Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier’s upcoming documentary La Panthère des Neigesand today they’ve shared “Les Cerfs,” the second preview of the project. Listen to the song below.

    La Panthère des Neiges sees wildlife photographer Munier and novelist Sylvain Tesson traversing the Tibetan plateau, one of the most undisturbed wildlife sanctuaries in the world, in search of a snow leopard. With that in mind, “Las Cerfs” offers a similarly quiet vibe. Ethereal keys ring out as Cave, in his famous baritone, repeats the line, “I traveled a lot, unaware I was observed.” Perhaps he’s channeling the snow leopard in question.

    Ellis discussed the inspiration behind the soundtrack in the following statement:

    “There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realized after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days. In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

    The soundtrack to La Panthère des Neiges is out on December 17th on Invada ahead of its theatrical release on December 22nd. Cave and Ellis previously shared the soundtrack song “We Are Not Alone,” and last month, the pair announced a spring tour in support of February’s Carnage LP — grab tickets to that here. 

    Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds recently dropped the odds and ends collection B-Sides & Rarities Part IIand shared the unreleased song “Earthlings.” Meanwhile, Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips released a Bad Seeds cover album of their own, entitled Where the Viaduct Looms. 

