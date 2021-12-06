Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 “Sour World Tour”

One of 2021’s biggest success stories is hitting the road in 2022. Olivia Rodrigo has announced a world tour in support of her debut album, Sour.

Rodrigo will launch the massive trek on April 2nd at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Dates are set throughout North America at major markets like Vancouver, Seattle, Boston, Austin, Detroit, and Las Vegas, with two-night stints scheduled in Denver, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. European shows will take place in June and July.

Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen will play select shows in support. Despite their burgeoning friendship, there’s no word on Phoebe Bridgers making an appearance.

Find the complete itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10th, and you can snag yours here. Register for Verified Fan access by Tuesday, December 7th to ensure a first shot at tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo 2022 Tour Dates:

04/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

04/06 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

04/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center *

04/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

04/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

04/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

04/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

04/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

04/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

04/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

04/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

04/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

04/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

04/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

05/03 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

05/04 – Washington, DC @ Anthem ^

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House ^

05/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ^

05/14 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

05/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea ^

05/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark #

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall #

06/15 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622 #

06/16 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique #

06/18 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium #

06/19 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National #

06/21 – Paris, FR @ Zénith #

06/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live #

06/29 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee #

06/30 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park #

07/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow #

07/03 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester #

07/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

07/06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo #

07/07 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo #

* = w/ Gracie Abrams

^ = w/ Holly Humberstone

# = w/ Baby Queen

