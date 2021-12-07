Olivia Rodrigo Plays “drivers license” at the DMV for Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

If you recently tried going to the DMV only for it to be unexpectedly closed, Olivia Rodrigo might be to blame. The pop phenom capped off an unfathomably accomplishment-filled year with a performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, literally shutting down a DMV location to play an acoustic set of highlights from her recent debut album, SOUR.

If the DMV bit wasn’t already obvious, Rodrigo’s remote Tiny Desk set included a rendition of her breakout hit, “drivers license.” She also played “good 4 u,” “traitor,” and “deja vu” while joined by a backing band underneath the dingy fluorescent lights.

Despite the set’s dreary location, however, Rodrigo’s contagiously giddy attitude and stunning vocals are more than enough distraction from the nerve-wracking flashbacks of failing your first driver’s test (or was that just us?). Watch Rodrigo’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

Rodrigo, who was recently revealed to be one of 2021’s most-streamed Spotify artists globally, will embark on her first-ever tour next year; tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th at Ticketmaster. See where she landed on Consequence’s lists of the Top 50 Songs and Top 50 Albums of 2021.