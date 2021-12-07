Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo Plays “drivers license” at the DMV for Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

Playing highlights from her album SOUR

Olivia Rodrigo Plays "drivers license" at the DMV for Her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch
Olivia Rodrigo (NPR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 7, 2021 | 3:55pm ET

    If you recently tried going to the DMV only for it to be unexpectedly closed, Olivia Rodrigo might be to blame. The pop phenom capped off an unfathomably accomplishment-filled year with a performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, literally shutting down a DMV location to play an acoustic set of highlights from her recent debut album, SOUR.

    If the DMV bit wasn’t already obvious, Rodrigo’s remote Tiny Desk set included a rendition of her breakout hit, “drivers license.” She also played “good 4 u,” “traitor,” and “deja vu” while joined by a backing band underneath the dingy fluorescent lights.

    Despite the set’s dreary location, however, Rodrigo’s contagiously giddy attitude and stunning vocals are more than enough distraction from the nerve-wracking flashbacks of failing your first driver’s test (or was that just us?). Watch Rodrigo’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Rodrigo, who was recently revealed to be one of 2021’s most-streamed Spotify artists globally, will embark on her first-ever tour next year; tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th at Ticketmaster. See where she landed on Consequence’s lists of the Top 50 Songs and Top 50 Albums of 2021.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

squirrel flower planet ep ruby at dawn unravel stream

Squirrel Flower Announces New Planet EP, Shares "ruby at dawn" and "unravel": Stream

December 7, 2021

On Sale Tour Week of Dec 7th

Tours On Sale This Week: Tame Impala, HAIM, John Mulaney, and More

December 7, 2021

nft collector spent 450000 for virtual land in snoop dogg's metaverse snoopverse

An NFT Collector Spent $450,000 to Be Snoop Dogg's Virtual Neighbor

December 7, 2021

hot chip 2022 north american tour tickets dates buy

Hot Chip Announce 2022 North American Tour

December 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Olivia Rodrigo Plays "drivers license" at the DMV for Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale