Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers Bond on Instagram Live After ACL Performances: Watch

Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers linked up for an illuminating chat on Instagram Live this weekend to promote their joint episode of Austin City Limits on PBS.

Both concerts went down in October, with Rodrigo tearing through a nine-track set taken from her debut album, Sour, while Bridgers covered Bo Burnham and the Black Eyed Peas, in addition to performing Punisher tracks such as “Savior Complex.” During the subsequent virtual chat, Bridgers offered the younger musician advice about life on tour. “Getting to travel because of that makes everything more fun,” she told Rodrigo. “Like, you just get to be with all your friends and it’s, like, work. So then the magical moments are so much better and the sad moments are weirdly so much better…”

The duo also compared notes on what it was like playing their own shows at Austin City Limits for the very first time. “Obviously that stage has so much history…So that felt really momentous,” Rodrigo said before remarking that she’d “never really gotten the chance to play shows very often” due to her smash debut album Sour being released smack dab in the middle of the pandemic.

And while the “good 4 u” singer channeled her creativity during lockdown by writing a new song almost every day, Bridgers laughingly admitted that she spent most of the year staring at the wall and resorting to eating vegan cheese by itself. For more from the two stars, from what’s on their respective tour riders to their plans for the holidays, watch the video below.

Last month, Rodrigo landed seven Grammy nominations, including in each of the Big Four categories, and this week was revealed to have Spotify’s No. 1 song in the world in 2021 thanks to the stratospheric success of “drivers license.” On December 6th she announced the “Sour World Tour.” Registration to be a Verified Fan runs through December 7th, with general on-sale beginning Friday, December 10th. Tickets are available here.

Meanwhile, Bridgers recently dropped a cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” with proceeds from the holiday benefit single going to The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, a Southern California-based nonprofit dedicated to providing resources and skills to refugees, immigrants, and human trafficking survivors.

