Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Our New Holiday Merch Takes the “Ugly” Out of Ugly Sweater Season

Now available at the Consequence Shop

holiday ugly sweater consequence shop store sale merry madness band
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
December 20, 2021 | 1:51pm ET

    We’re rocking the ugly right out of your ugly sweater collection with our new Holiday Sweater design at the Consequence Shop!

    Our latest sweaters let you show of your own style of holiday madness with our custom designed Merry Madness Band! Meet Kringle, the snowman stick man behind the drums; our fluffy friend Klaus the keyboardist; the longhaired axe-dog Jangle; and howling lead pup Jingle.

    Printed on precision cut, hand-sewn sweaters with cotton-feel face and the softest brushed fleece inside, our Holiday Sweaters featuring the Merry Madness Band will have you rocking this holiday season in comfort and style. Available in maroon and navy.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Part of our Winter Collection, you can grab yours now at the Consequence Shop or using the Buy Now buttons below.

    Also, make sure to check out our Holiday Sale, where you can get up to 50% off all merchandise storewide! Running now through December 26th, you can get 50% off masks, 20% off our latest collections of T-shirts and hoodies, 30% off our hit Protect Live Music line, and 20% off all Flower Lab and GWAR Bud of Gods CBD, Delta-8, and accessories.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

consequence devo trust me vodka deal

Get Devo's Trust Me Vodka Collector Box and Receive a Free Bottle on Consequence

December 15, 2021

rosalia gta online radio station arca grand theft auto

Rosalía to Host New GTA Online Radio Station with Arca

December 13, 2021

consequence store shop holiday sale

The Consequence Shop Holiday Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Storewide

December 10, 2021

dr. dre anderson .paak gta online trailer watch

Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak to Star in New GTA Online Expansion: Watch the Trailer

December 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Our New Holiday Merch Takes the "Ugly" Out of Ugly Sweater Season

Menu Shop Search Sale