Overkill Announce 2022 US Tour with Prong

Thrash metal cult heroes Overkill have announced a March 2022 US tour with support from Prong.

The 16-show outing will hit venues across the Midwest and East Coast, kicking off March 3rd in Poughkeepsie, New York, and running through a March 19th date in Stroudsburgh, Pennsylvania. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

The New Jersey-based Overkill are still touring in support of 2019’s The Wings of War, their latest studio album. However, the veteran band is also celebrating the recent release of a 6-LP box set, The Atlantic Years 1986-1996, collecting Overkill’s major-label studio albums from that time.

Overkill are also hard at work on a new album, with bassist D.D. Verni telling Misplaced Straws in September, “We’re recording it right now, a good portion of it’s done. It keeps getting moved, frankly, depending on the COVID situation, when we can tour.”

Meanwhile, New York metallers Prong last released a studio effort back in 2019 with the Age of Defiance EP, which saw the band balancing its signature groove-metal sound with industrial elements. Prong should be tour tight after supporting Black Label Society’s 2021 fall tour.

See the tour poster for Overkill and Prong’s upcoming March run and the full list of dates and venues below. You can get tickets here.

Overkill’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Prong:

03/03 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

03/04 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

03/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

03/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

03/07 – Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

03/08 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s

03/09 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Concord

03/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/12 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/13 – Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

03/14 – Ft. Lauderdale FL @ Revolution

03/16 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

03/17 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

03/18 – New York City, NY @ Palladium

03/19 – Stroudsburgh, PA @ Sherman Theater

