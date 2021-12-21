Menu
Overkill Announce 2022 US Tour with Prong

The veteran metal bands will head out in March for 16 shows

overkill prong 2022 tour
Overkill (photo by Laura Miles Dresser) and Prong (courtesy of Prongmusic.com)
December 21, 2021 | 11:49am ET

    Thrash metal cult heroes Overkill have announced a March 2022 US tour with support from Prong.

    The 16-show outing will hit venues across the Midwest and East Coast, kicking off March 3rd in Poughkeepsie, New York, and running through a March 19th date in Stroudsburgh, Pennsylvania. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The New Jersey-based Overkill are still touring in support of 2019’s The Wings of War, their latest studio album. However, the veteran band is also celebrating the recent release of a 6-LP box set, The Atlantic Years 1986-1996, collecting Overkill’s major-label studio albums from that time.

    Overkill are also hard at work on a new album, with bassist D.D. Verni telling Misplaced Straws in September, “We’re recording it right now, a good portion of it’s done. It keeps getting moved, frankly, depending on the COVID situation, when we can tour.”

    Meanwhile, New York metallers Prong last released a studio effort back in 2019 with the Age of Defiance EP, which saw the band balancing its signature groove-metal sound with industrial elements. Prong should be tour tight after supporting Black Label Society’s 2021 fall tour.

    Overkill at NYC's Playstation Theater
    See the tour poster for Overkill and Prong’s upcoming March run and the full list of dates and venues below. You can get tickets here.

    Overkill’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Prong:
    03/03 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
    03/04 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    03/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels
    03/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
    03/07 – Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs
    03/08 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s
    03/09 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Concord
    03/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    03/12 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
    03/13 – Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues
    03/14 – Ft. Lauderdale FL @ Revolution
    03/16 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
    03/17 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place
    03/18 – New York City, NY @ Palladium
    03/19 – Stroudsburgh, PA @ Sherman Theater

