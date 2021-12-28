Menu
Ozzy Osbourne Announces CryptoBatz NFT Collection

The 9,666 unique NFT bats were creatively directed by Ozzy

ozzy osbourne crptobatz nft
Ozzy Osbourne (courtesy of W Communications)
December 28, 2021 | 10:36am ET

    Ozzy Osbourne has delved into the world of crypto, announcing the new CryptoBatz NFT collection.

    The Prince of Darkness is the latest rocker to dabble in the NFT game, and he’s doing it in style. The CryptoBatz collection features 9,666 totally unique and surefire-collectible NFT bats commemorating the time Ozzy infamously bit the head off one of the winged nocturnal creatures during a concert.

    But these aren’t your ordinary, static NFTs. Advertised as a “world-first feature,” the CryptoBatz have the unique ability to “bite” another NFT from the collection, rendering “MutantBatz” that combine attributes from each NFT. Each bats’ traits have been creatively directed by Ozzy.

    “I’ve been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, so I decided to create my own!” Osbourne said via a press release. “CryptoBatz is a f**king mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic on-stage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!”

    The whitelist pre-sale for the NFTs opened yesterday (December 27th) via Discord. The first 2,500 people to sign up are guaranteed to mint a CryptoBat 48 hours before the public mint in early February via the CryptoBatz website. Those who successfully apply will be able to mint up to three CryptoBatz per crypto wallet, while the public will be able to mint a single CryptoBat per wallet.

    The press release also teases another real-life application for the NFTs arriving in early 2022. Dubbed AncientBatz, this additional collection of will be a “treasure hunt” for CyrptoBatz owners, who will be able to see AncientBatz “scattered around the globe in hidden locations.” Each AncientBat will be able to bite up to 100 times, giving them the added ability to breed 100 MutantBatz.

    megadeth cryptocurrency $mega coin
    Megadeth Launch Their Own Cryptocurrency $MEGA Coin

    Ozzy joins a host of other musicians and artists who’ve forayed into crypto. In the world of hard rock and metal, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe recently put his name behind Chakra Coin and Megadeth announced the $MEGA Coin cryptocurrency.

    See concept images of the MutantBatz below.

    Concept5x70 Ozzy Osbourne Announces CryptoBatz NFT Collection

    Concept1x70 Ozzy Osbourne Announces CryptoBatz NFT Collection

    Concept6x70 Ozzy Osbourne Announces CryptoBatz NFT Collection

