Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Peacemaker Is a Grower, Not a Shower in Official Trailer for HBO Max Series: Watch

John Cena's The Suicide Squad spin-off arrives in January

peacemaker trailer hbo max new
Peacemaker (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
December 3, 2021 | 10:25am ET

    After releasing a first-look preview during October’s DC FanDome event, HBO Max has today shared the official trailer for the upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker.

    The new trailer shows that something has changed in John Cena’s antihero since he had that building fall on him in his film debut. Along with his dimwitted buddy Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), he’s back working for the government taking out threats to the American way of life. But as he deals with reconnecting with his impassive, disparaging dad (Robert Patrick) and a group of mysterious zombie-like targets dubbed “Butterflies,” it’s not so easy for ol’ Peacemaker to pull the trigger.

    “I dunno, lately I’m having feelings about things,” Cena’s Peacemaker says. “Maybe I’m a grower, not a shower… An individual you don’t like, and then you learn to like.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “You’re comparing yourself to a chode!” his dad replies.

    “Not in a bad way,” Peacemaker insists.

    He may be going on a different emotional journey this time around, but he’ll still make sure the enemies of freedom “eat peace” by blowing them up with a grenade tied to a Russian tank shell. Check out the official Peacemaker trailer below.

    The Suicide Squad Composer Interview
     Editor's Pick
    John Murphy on Scoring The Suicide Squad: “We Were Breaking All the Rules”

    Debuting with three episodes on HBO Max on January 17th, the series comes from The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn, who penned all eight episodes and helmed five. The show also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Steve Agee as John Economos, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Nhut Lee as Judomaster.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

megadeth cryptocurrency $mega coin

Megadeth Launch Their Own Cryptocurrency $MEGA Coin

December 3, 2021

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Unveil New Song "Fill My World": Stream

December 3, 2021

Thundercat Shares New Song "Satellite": Stream

December 3, 2021

the national somebody desperate cyrano soundtrack listen stream

The National Unveil New Song "Somebody Desperate": Stream

December 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Peacemaker Is a Grower, Not a Shower in Official Trailer for HBO Max Series: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale