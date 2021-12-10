Peloton Stock Drops 11% Following Premiere of Sex and the City Sequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers

Shares of Peloton fell over 11% on Friday following the premiere of HBO’s Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That…

In the final scene of the episode, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack after a 45-minute Peloton ride.

In a statement, the fitness equipment company said they approved the show’s use of the bike and an appearance by one of its instructors (Jess King), but were unaware of the storyline involving Mr. Big’s death. Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory group, attributed Mr. Big’s death to his “extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks,” and said the bike was not to blame.

