Peloton Stock Drops 11% Following Premiere of Sex and the City Sequel

A shocking twist proved a PR nightmare for the fitness equipment company

And Just Like That Peleton
And Just Like That…, photo via HBO
December 10, 2021 | 11:23am ET

    Warning: This article contains spoilers

    Shares of Peloton fell over 11% on Friday following the premiere of HBO’s Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That…

    In the final scene of the episode, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack after a 45-minute Peloton ride.

    In a statement, the fitness equipment company said they approved the show’s use of the bike and an appearance by one of its instructors (Jess King), but were unaware of the storyline involving Mr. Big’s death. Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory group, attributed Mr. Big’s death to his “extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks,” and said the bike was not to blame.

    Related Video

    “I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Steinbaum said in a statement provided by Peloton. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

