Stanning BTS Reviews the Permission to Dance Concert

Kayla and Bethany recap one of BTS' first shows in over two years

stanning bts permission to dance concert review
Stanning BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage, photo by BigHit Music
Consequence Staff
December 2, 2021 | 12:12pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    After a long two years, BTS and ARMY finally got to reunite in Los Angeles for the group’s historic, post-pandemic concerts at SoFi stadium. In this episode, Kayla and Bethany share their concert experience attending night two of “Permission to Dance On Stage LA.” Listen along as they recap the concert’s mega-hit setlist, ments, production, and much more.

    Related Video

    We hope you enjoy! Thank you so much for listening and for your support!

    For more on BTS’s “Permission to Dance on Stage LA” concerts, check out Consequence’s full review of night three.

    Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above.

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

