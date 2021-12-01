Peter Dinklage, Aaron Dessner, and Bryce Dessner Perform “Your Name” on Colbert: Watch

Joe Wright’s Cyrano is a film adaptation of a stage musical, and last night, it more or less got the TV treatment. Star Peter Dinklage and soundtrack composers Aaron and Bryce Dessner swung by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the song “Your Name” from the movie.

Dinklage sat down with Colbert before the performance to discuss the movie, an adaptation of Erica Schmidt’s (Dinklage’s wife) musical of the same name (which itself is based on the classic 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac). He talked about how the Dessner brothers transformed the play’s poetry into love songs with lyrics from their The National bandmate Matt Beringer and his collaborator/wife, Carin Besser.

On Colbert, the Dessners and Dinklage showed off what all this collaboration wrought with a performance of “Your Name.” Backed by a pianist and string quartet, they delivered the stirring number which, frankly, could have been an early era National track. Dinklage even has a baritone that’s not terribly far off from Beringer’s own.

Watch the performance and interview segments below.

Also starring Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., Cyrano is set for limited release on December 17th before expanding to more theaters on January 21st. The soundtrack, meanwhile, is out December 10th via Decca Records.

Since wrapping up Game of Thrones, Dinklage last starred in Netflix’s I Care a Lot. As for Aaron and Bryce Dessner, the duo also recently contributed the score to Joaquin Phoenix’s new film C’mon C’mon. That movie is written and directed by Mike Mills, who helmed The National’s I Am Easy to Find short film.

