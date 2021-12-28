Phish to Livestream Three Full Sets on New Year’s Eve

Like many other bands, Phish responded to the omicron surge by postponing their planned residency at Madison Square Garden. Now, the jam band has announced they are offering fans the next best thing: a New Year’s Eve livestream.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on December 31st, Phish will play three full sets without an audience from the Ninth Cube. Fans can livestream the show for free on the band’s YouTube channel and LivePhish.com. It will also be broadcast on SiriusXM’s Phish Radio.

The livestream event is the latest installment in Phish’s Dinner And A Movie series, which features recipes chosen by the band. Ahead of the New Year’s livestream, Phish are putting up for sale limited edition posters from their original 1994-1995 Garden run beginning Thursday, December 30th. Proceeds will be donated to The WaterWheel Foundation.

Phish were originally scheduled to play a three-set show for New Year’s Eve as part of their four-night run at MSG from December 29th to January 1st. Those concerts were pushed back to April 20th-23rd, 2022, with the extended show now taking place on April 22nd.

“The health and safety of Phish fans, our crew, and venue staff is paramount in our minds,” the band said in their statement announcing the postponement. “While Phish has played shows this year as the pandemic has continued, this variant’s ability for rapid transmission is unprecedented.”

Earlier this month, LCD Soundsystem was forced to cut their Brooklyn Steel residency short when several fans tested positive for COVID after attending the concerts.

Phish will perform three full sets this New Year's Eve, LIVE from the Ninth Cube, presented by @PhishRadioSXM & @SIRIUSXM. The show will be performed without an audience and will be webcast for free on Phish's @YouTube and https://t.co/vmsCgCAB83 w/ a simulcast on @PhishRadioSXM pic.twitter.com/I2JZpVUFD9 — Phish (@phish) December 28, 2021