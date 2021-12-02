Phoebe Bridgers Performs “Savior Complex” in Austin City Limits Clip: Exclusive

Phoebe Bridgers has seemingly been everywhere in indie rock circles since her monster 2020 album Punisher. This weekend, she’ll cross another achievement off her list: performing on Austin City Limits. The singer-songwriter taped a set for the legendary PBS program in October in between performances at the festival of the same name, and today, Consequence has an exclusive first look at the show. Watch Bridgers perform “Savior Complex” below.

Though she ditched her famous skeleton onesie (her backing band kept the uniform, however), Bridgers’ live rendition of the Punisher ballad otherwise stayed true to the original, down to the quiet cry of violin and smoky trumpet solo. Her resigned tale of a doomed relationship fills the theater with her trademark bittersweetness, especially with its “All the bad dreams that you hide/ Show me yours, I’ll show you mine” refrain.

Bridgers’ ACL TV performance premieres December 4th as a midseason bonus to fans. She shares the episode with fellow sad girl Olivia Rodrigo, marking her own debut on the program. Check local listenings for times, or catch the full episode when it debuts online Sunday, December 5th.

The second half of Austin City Limits’ proper 47th season picks up January 8th.