Post Malone Partners with Magic: The Gathering

Never one to turn down a brand partnership, Post Malone has teamed up with Magic: The Gathering. As publisher Wizards of the Coast would have you believe, the musician is a longtime fan of the tabletop fantasy card game, which is launching a series of tournaments in stores next year.

The returning Friday Night Magic series will take place weekly in more than 8,000 stores worldwide, with millions of players expected to take part. In a press release announcing the collaboration, Wizards of the Coast also teased “a jam-packed 2022 featuring new partnerships, bigger online experiences, and even more ways to celebrate the game they love.”

Although Posty doesn’t look very enthusiastic in the photo above, he shared a statement meant to convince you otherwise. “I’m obsessed with Magic: The Gathering,” he said. “This is really a dream come true — we’ll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out.”

Head of Franchise Marketing for Wizards of the Coast Nathan Stewart went even further, adding, “You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Magic: The Gathering than Post Malone. As a fan for years, he knows just how much Friday Night Magic means to players. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent, and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget.”

Magic: The Gathering is just the latest brand team-up for Malone. Earlier this year, he helped celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon by headlining a virtual concert, and in 2018, he collaborated with Crocs for a line of his own shoes.

Oh, and he just so happens to hawk his own line of rosé that could pair nicely with Magic competitions.

