Primus Expand Rush Tribute Tour Through Summer 2022

It hasn’t been an easy road for Primus’ Rush tribute tour, “A Tribute to Kings.” After all, no matter how prepared your are for the shows (say, by practicing with Geddy Lee himself), there’s nothing much you can do about pandemic and COVID-outbreak postponements. But Primus have been undeterred, and not only have they now rescheduled previously delayed dates, they’ve expanded the itinerary well into the summer of 2022.

Gigs in Kansas City, Cedar Rapids, and Milwaukee that were put on hold following COVID-19 cases amongst the Primus crew have now been set for late April. That puts them in the early portion of the newly announced 46-date North American leg that runs through the end of June. Going coast-to-coast and well into Canada, the new schedule includes stops in San Antonio, New Orleans, Miami Beach, Nashville, Toronto, Montreal, Albany, Atlantic City, Louisville, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, and Las Vegas.

As it has since it officially launched back in August, the “A Tribute to Kings Tour” finds Primus covering Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety. “We settled on Kings, because A) it was the first Rush record I ever heard and B) it contains ‘Cygnus X-1,’ which has always been my favorite Rush tune,” Les Claypool said in a press statement. “It seems to be a good one for us to tackle; 2112 seemed a little obvious.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning today (December 14th) at noon local time, with general public on-sale begins December 17th at 10:00 a.m. local. Use the password KINGS22 to get in early, and snag your passes via Ticketmaster.

Battles, Black Mountain, and The Black Angels will serve as Primus’ support throughout the tour, so check the complete itinerary below to see who plays where and when.

Primus “A Tribute to Kings Tour” 2022 Dates:

04/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

04/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre *

04/19 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre *

04/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *

04/22 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre *

04/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

04/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre*

04/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *

04/30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center *

05/03 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore *

05/04 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts *

05/06 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

05/07 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre *

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

05/14 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

05/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia #

05/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre #

05/18 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre *

05/20 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

05/21 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater *

05/22 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

05/24 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre *

05/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center *

05/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa *

05/28 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

05/30 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

05/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

06/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion *

06/03 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

06/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts #

06/06 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre @ Capital Auto Theatre #

06/07 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place @ Sid Buckwold Theatre #

06/09 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino #

06/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre #

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum #

06/14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^

06/15 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium ^

06/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium ^

06/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino ^

06/19 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^

06/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre ^

06/23 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium ^

06/24 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center ^

06/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

Advertisement

* = w/ Battles

# = w/ Black Mountain

^ = w/ The Black Angels