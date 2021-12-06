Prince William has revealed that he listens to AC/DC to get pumped up for royal engagements at the start of the week.

The 39-year-old member of the British royal family offered some insight on his listening habits for the Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” series.

“There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, ‘Thunderstruck,'” the prince said [via Blabbermouth].

Even after hearing the song “a million times,” Prince William says it still sets him right after the leisures of the weekend.

“I have to say the first time I put it on… I was kind of, like, ‘Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning,'” he continued. “But now, when I listen to it, it’s the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.”

Considering the Apple series pertains to walking as exercise, the prince said the song’s iconic opening riff does set a brisk pace.

“I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it,” he said, “maybe with a skip in your step, with the headbanging. It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.”

The Apple Fitness+ episode with Prince William premieres today (December 6th). In the meantime, kick off your week with some “Thunderstruck” below.

