Patton Oswalt Welcomes You to Jeffrey Epstein’s Island in Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Trailer: Watch

Oswalt returns, having previously joined the show as the host of the “White Genocide Radio Hour"

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)
December 9, 2021 | 6:15pm ET

    The deputies of the Reno, Nevada Sheriff’s department leave their town behind (it’s probably safer without them) to track down Q himself in the new trailer for Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon. The special airs on Paramount+ on December 23rd.

    The trailer finds Lieutenant Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) chafing at the fact that, “This Q — or QAnon — has been saying defamatory things.” The team sets out to track Q down, and their quest that leads them to a QAnon convention at sea. There, they meet a familiar face: Patton Oswalt, who on the recent revival of the show, played the alt-right radio host of the “White Genocide Radio Hour.” In the new special, he seems to have thrown himself into the QAnon conspiracy.

    The Sherrif’s Department also wrestles with the infamous QAnon Shaman, and after escaping from the floating convention, they find themselves trapped on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Original cast members Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Carlos Alazraqui, Cedric Yarbrough, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts also return. Check out the trailer below.

