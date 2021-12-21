Rick Ross Takes Bathroom Break Mid-Interview, Never Returns

It’s nothing too out of the ordinary for artists to make a getaway mid-interview, but Rick Ross pulled off possibly the best Irish Goodbye in recent memory. During an appearance on The 85 South Comedy Show last week, the rapper told hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean that he needed to use the bathroom, only to never return.

All seemed to be going well in the interview, with Ross happily engaging in conversation as weed and snacks made the rounds among the group. After gladly discussing his early singles “Hustlin'” and “Push It,” Ross asked to be excused: “Let me use the bathroom one time,” he said, taking a swig of his drink before walking off the set.

After a few minutes of the hosts passing the time on their own, a crew member emerged to inform them that Ross has exited the building. Of course, the hosts’ initial response was nervous laughter, fearing that they somehow offended Ross. But as another person off-camera later informed them, Ross evidently had to catch an “unexpected” flight and was being whisked away to the airport.

But the show must go on, and thankfully, the 85 South Comedy Show hosts knew how to conjure laughs on their own: “How he just gonna disappear like that? We ain’t even say bye or nothing,” DC Young Fly said, with Chico affectionately likening Ross to the “Phantom of the Opera.” Watch Ross’ grand exit go down around the 37 minute mark in the video below.

Ross — who finally got his driver’s license in September, after years of owning a fleet of luxury cars — recently dropped his latest studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been. It features the 21 Savage-featuring “Outlawz,” which we named our Rap Song of the Week.