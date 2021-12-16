Eric Andre Is a Megachurch Pastor in New Trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 2: Watch

Two years after its first season, The Righteous Gemstones is finally getting a second coming. Today, HBO has answered fans’ prayers by sharing the official trailer of Season 2 of the black comedy ahead of its January 9th premiere date.

Naturally, the trailer opens with the extended Gemstone family bickering over dinner. But they have one God-sized business venture on the horizon: A new Christian timeshare resort on the coast of Florida. As if things weren’t already chaotic enough in this family, they’re shocked to discover that their gaudy, evangelistic lifestyle is being documented by a reporter.

The Righteous Gemstones will see the return of Season 1 cast members Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Walton Goggins, and Jennifer Nettles. Joining the batch for the new season are Eric Andre as a competing megachurch pastor, and Jason Schwartzman as the untrustworthy reporter.

Advertisement

Related Video

HBO writes that season two “finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.” See the new trailer below.

The first two episodes of the nine-episode season of The Righteous Gemstones will air on Sunday, January 9th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, with additional episodes airing on subsequent Sundays.