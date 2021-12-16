Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Eric Andre Is a Megachurch Pastor in New Trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 2: Watch

Jason Schwartzman also joins the cast as a shady reporter

The Righteous Gemstones season two trailer eric andre hbo watch
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 16, 2021 | 2:58pm ET

    Two years after its first season, The Righteous Gemstones is finally getting a second coming. Today, HBO has answered fans’ prayers by sharing the official trailer of Season 2 of the black comedy ahead of its January 9th premiere date.

    Naturally, the trailer opens with the extended Gemstone family bickering over dinner. But they have one God-sized business venture on the horizon: A new Christian timeshare resort on the coast of Florida. As if things weren’t already chaotic enough in this family, they’re shocked to discover that their gaudy, evangelistic lifestyle is being documented by a reporter.

    The Righteous Gemstones will see the return of Season 1 cast members Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Walton Goggins, and Jennifer Nettles. Joining the batch for the new season are Eric Andre as a competing megachurch pastor, and Jason Schwartzman as the untrustworthy reporter.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    HBO writes that season two “finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.” See the new trailer below.

    The first two episodes of the nine-episode season of The Righteous Gemstones will air on Sunday, January 9th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, with additional episodes airing on subsequent Sundays.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Astroworld Fest cause of deaths

All Ten Astroworld Victims Died of Compression Asphyxia, Says Medical Examiner

December 16, 2021

Corey Taylor praises Alice in Chains

Corey Taylor Calls Alice in Chains "One of the Greatest Rock Bands" Ever, Heaps High Praise on Layne Staley

December 16, 2021

chris noth sexual assault allegations

Sex and the City's Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women

December 16, 2021

eric clapton sues german woman bootleg live recording

Eric Clapton Successfully Sues Woman for Selling a Bootleg Live CD for $11

December 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eric Andre Is a Megachurch Pastor in New Trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 2: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale