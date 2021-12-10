Rise Against Announce 2022 North American Tour

Next year will be a big one for Rise Against, as the Chicago band will take their “Nowhere Generation” tour on the road again, announcing a new run of North American shows. Pennywise and Rotting Out will support the newly announced dates.

The group had already booked some Canadian shows for early April, and now they’ll stay on the road for additional North American dates through the end of the month. They’ll follow that outing with a European run in June. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Rise Against are touring in support of their blockbuster 2021 studio album, Nowhere Generation, out via Loma Vista Recordings. The album’s title track earned spots on a plethora of charts this year, including Billboard’s Year-End Charts for radio airplay, coming in at No. 4 at Mainstream Rock Songs and No. 5 at Rock Airplay Songs. The group is also Billboard’s No. 9 most-played artist on rock radio this year. Rise Against also followed their new album with the recently issued Nowhere Sessions EP.

Heavy Consequence caught one of Rise Against’s first shows back from the pandemic, when they embarked on the first leg of the “Nowhere Generation” tour with Descendents this past summer. Prior to that New York City gig, Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath sat down with Descendents’ Bill Stevenson for an exclusive video conversation for Consequence.

See the tour dates and watch McIlrath’s conversation with Stevenson below, and pick up tickets here.

Rise Against 2022 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Ville De Québec, Canada @ Videotron Centre

04/03 – Laval, Canada @ Place Bell

04/04 – Ottawa, Canada @ TD Place

04/06 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

04/07 – London, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

04/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Music Center *

04/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

04/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

04/14 – Winnipeg, MT @ Canada Life Centre *

04/16 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Roadhouse *

04/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre *

04/19 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

04/21 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium *

04/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater *

06/08 – Kralovske Vinohrady, Czechia @ Prague Summer Festival

06/09 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

06/14 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park Open Air

06/15 – Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar

06/09-11 – Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

06/10 – Derby, U.K. @ Download Festival

06/23 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

06/24 – Antwerpen, Belgium @ OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)

06/25 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival

06/27 – Milano, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

06/29 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

* = w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out