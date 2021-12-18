Menu
Robert Pattinson’s Batman Was Inspired by Kurt Cobain

"Rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we've seen before, there's another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse"

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne
Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, photo via Warner Bros.
December 18, 2021 | 12:24pm ET

    Robert Pattinson’s upcoming version of Bruce Wayne was inspired by Kurt Cobain, according The Batman writer and director Matt Reeves.

    “When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way,'” Reeves explained in a new interview with Empire. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s [2005 film] Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

    Reeves said he was convinced Pattinson was perfect for the part after seeing his performance in Good Time. “In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power,” he noted. “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

    Related Video

    In his own interview with Empire, Pattison further elaborated on his Batman character. “Bruce has been hiding away,” the actor explained. “He’s not really a socialite at all. He’s building all these little contraptions and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he’s gone insane!”

    The Batman also stars Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson. The film is scheduled to hit theaters March 4th, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for the film below.

     

