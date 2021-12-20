Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform “Searching for My Love” on Fallon: Watch

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night to perform “Searching for My Love.” The track is featured on the duo’s new collaborative album Raise the Roof, which was released last month. Watch the replay below.

Previously, Plant and Krauss supported the album’s release by performing “Can’t Let Go” and “Trouble With My Love” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They also recently played an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Next year, the Led Zeppelin frontman and bluegrass singer will embark on an expansive international tour in support of the studio effort. They’ll play ten US dates throughout June before hopping the pond for the trek’s European leg, which includes stops at London’s BST Hyde Park, the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, and the Forest Opera in Poland before wrapping July 20th in Berlin. Grab tickets for the tour here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Raise the Roof marks the singers’ second studio set together following their 2007 cover album Raising Sand. Between LPs, Krauss also released her 2017 solo album Windy City while Plant rolled out 2010’s Band of Joy, 2014’s Lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar (with the Sensation Space Shifters), and 2017’s Carry Fire.