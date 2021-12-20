Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform “Searching for My Love” on Fallon: Watch

In support of the duo's collaborative album Raising the Roof

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, photo via NBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 20, 2021 | 11:31am ET

    Robert Plant and Alison Krauss stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night to perform “Searching for My Love.” The track is featured on the duo’s new collaborative album Raise the Roof, which was released last month. Watch the replay below.

    Previously, Plant and Krauss supported the album’s release by performing “Can’t Let Go” and “Trouble With My Love” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They also recently played an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

    Next year, the Led Zeppelin frontman and bluegrass singer will embark on an expansive international tour in support of the studio effort. They’ll play ten US dates throughout June before hopping the pond for the trek’s European leg, which includes stops at London’s BST Hyde Park, the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, and the Forest Opera in Poland before wrapping July 20th in Berlin. Grab tickets for the tour here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Raise the Roof marks the singers’ second studio set together following their 2007 cover album Raising Sand. Between LPs, Krauss also released her 2017 solo album Windy City while Plant rolled out 2010’s Band of Joy, 2014’s Lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar (with the Sensation Space Shifters), and 2017’s Carry Fire.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

BTS Corden

BTS Stop Traffic Performing "Butter" on Corden: Watch

December 17, 2021

lord of the rings cast rap 20th anniversary stephen colbert killer mike method man

Killer Mike and Method Man Assist Lord of the Rings Cast with 20th Anniversary Rap on Colbert: Watch

December 16, 2021

dave gahan covers cat powers metal heart corden late late show james soulsavers watch stream

Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover Cat Power's "Metal Heart" on Corden: Watch

December 14, 2021

Billie Eilish SNL

Billie Eilish Confirms Her Rock Star Status with SNL Performance of "Happier Than Ever": Watch

December 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform "Searching for My Love" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale