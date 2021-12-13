Rosalía to Host New GTA Online Radio Station with Arca

Ahead of her upcoming album MOTOMAMI, Rosalía is joining The Grand Theft Auto universe to curate her own radio station with the assistance of Arca. Titled MOTOMAMI Los Santos, it will launch alongside the latest GTA Online expansion, The Contract, on December 15th.

In addition to Rosalía’s own The Weeknd collaboration “LA FAMA,” the station will feature music from artists like Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura. A press release also promises music from Arca’s “latest releases” (presumably any of the 47 songs from the final installments of her KicK series) and an exclusive song from Bad Gyal.

What’s more, two popular GTA stations are getting a massive influx of new music. The Big Boy-hosted Radio Los Santos will be premiering a new ScHoolboy Q track titled “Let’s Get It” along with exclusive new music from Freddie Gibbs featuring Pusha T, TiaCorine and Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Mozzy and YG, and Offset. There will also be new additions from artists like Saweetie, Future, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Ferg, Vince Staples, and more.

Over on DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics, the veteran producer will pay tribute to The Contract star Dr. Dre with a special set featuring the latter’s “The Next Episode” as well as collaborations with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and JAY-Z.

Rosalía is gearing up for MOTOMAMI, her follow-up to 2019’s El Mal Querer arriving via Columbia Records sometime next year. Earlier this month, Arca completed her Kick anthology with four new albums. Dr. Dre’s role in The Contract marks his return to GTA Online following his appearance in the prior expansion Cayo Perico Heist last year.

In other GTA news, Rockstar released a bug-ridden remastered collection of the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy last month.

MOTOMAMI Los Santos

A La Mía – Bad Gyal

Duro 2005 – La Goony Chonga

Skinny Jeans – Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi

Nubes – Rauw Alejandro

Machote – Arca

Bounce N Break Yo Back – DJ Spinn

Dos Locos – Monchy & Alexandra

Volando Voy – Camarón de la Isla

100% of Disin’ You – Armando

A Palé – ROSALÍA

Con Altura – ROSALÍA and J Balvin feat. El Guincho

LA FAMA – ROSALÍA feat. The Weeknd

Mystery of Love – Mr. Fingers

Salgo Pa’ la Calle – Daddy Yankee

Tukuntaso – Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom

Take Me Where Your Heart Is – Q

Vacilar Contigo – Ñejo & Dalmata

XULITA – Young Cister feat. Kaydy Cain

Body So Good – Popcaan

Calle Luna Calle Sol – Willie Colon and Héctor Lavoe

Tumbando Fronte – Alberto Stylee

Dominicana – Chucky73

Mi Corazoncito – Aventura

418 (Bounce Mix) – DJ Slugo

Algo Como Tú – Kaydy Cain feat. Los Del Control

Bunny Is a Rider – Caroline Polachek

KLK – Arca feat. ROSALÍA

Linda – Tokischa and ROSALÍA

DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis) – ROSALÍA

Stress – Justice

Vamos Pa la Disco – Las Guanabanas

Rockstar Made – Playboi Carti

Snap and Roll – Soulja Boy Tell’em

Radio Los Santos

It’s a Vibe – 2 Chainz feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz, and Jhené Aiko

Plain Jane – A$AP Ferg

What a Life – Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Kung Fu – Cordae

Chrome Hearts – D-Block Europe and Offset

Go Live – Fredo Santana feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out, and Tadoe

Lockjaw – French Montana feat. Kodak Black

Feed Me Dope – Future

Low Life – Future feat. The Weeknd

Wow Freestyle – Jay Rock feat. Kendrick Lamar

ZEZE – Kodak Black feat. Travis Scott & Offset

Stir Fry – Migos

Big Subwoofer – MOUNT WESTMORE (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort)

Flex – Polo G feat. Juice WRLD

The Box – Roddy Ricch

My Type – Saweetie

LEMONHEAD – Tyler, The Creator feat. 42 Dugg

Big Fish – Vince Staples

Ski – Young Thug & Gunna

Miami Vice – Freddie Gibbs feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom

Pick The Phone Up – Freddie Gibbs feat. Juicy J

XL – Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy

So Fancy – Mike Dean and Offset

Blue Cheese – Mike Dean and Rich the Kid

Hoppin’ Out – Mozzy feat. YG

Let’s Get It – Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q

Coochie – Tia Corine

West Coast Classics

California Love (Single Version) – 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman and Dr. Dre

Can’t C Me – 2Pac

Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier – 40 Glocc

In Da Club – 50 Cent

Outta Control (Remix) – 50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep

No Diggity – Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen

Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Dr. Dre

The Next Episode – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

Xxplosive – Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg, and Kurupt

Lil’ Ghetto Boy – Dr. Dre feat. Daz and Snoop Dogg

Hello – Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre and MC Ren

Trouble – JAY-Z

Family Affair – Mary J. Blige

Nas Is Coming – Nas feat. Dr. Dre

Shit Hits the Fan – Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre

U Better Recognize – Sam Sneed feat. feat. Dr. Dre

Addictive – Truth Hurts feat. Rakim

