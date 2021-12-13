Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rosalía to Host New GTA Online Radio Station with Arca

An upcoming online expansion also boasts new music from Dr. Dre, Freddie Gibbs, and ScHoolboy Q

rosalia gta online radio station arca grand theft auto
Rosalía, photo by Amy Price
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 13, 2021 | 12:23pm ET

    Ahead of her upcoming album MOTOMAMI, Rosalía is joining The Grand Theft Auto universe to curate her own radio station with the assistance of Arca. Titled MOTOMAMI Los Santos, it will launch alongside the latest GTA Online expansion, The Contract, on December 15th.

    In addition to Rosalía’s own The Weeknd collaboration “LA FAMA,” the station will feature music from artists like Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura. A press release also promises music from Arca’s “latest releases” (presumably any of the 47 songs from the final installments of her KicK series) and an exclusive song from Bad Gyal.

    What’s more, two popular GTA stations are getting a massive influx of new music. The Big Boy-hosted Radio Los Santos will be premiering a new ScHoolboy Q track titled “Let’s Get It” along with exclusive new music from Freddie Gibbs featuring Pusha T, TiaCorine and Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Mozzy and YG, and Offset. There will also be new additions from artists like Saweetie, Future, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Ferg, Vince Staples, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Over on DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics, the veteran producer will pay tribute to The Contract star Dr. Dre with a special set featuring the latter’s “The Next Episode” as well as collaborations with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and JAY-Z.

    See the full new station listings below the jump.

    Rosalía is gearing up for MOTOMAMI, her follow-up to 2019’s El Mal Querer arriving via Columbia Records sometime next year. Earlier this month, Arca completed her Kick anthology with four new albums. Dr. Dre’s role in The Contract marks his return to GTA Online following his appearance in the prior expansion Cayo Perico Heist last year.

    In other GTA news, Rockstar released a bug-ridden remastered collection of the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy last month.

    Advertisement

    MOTOMAMI Los Santos
    A La Mía – Bad Gyal
    Duro 2005 – La Goony Chonga
    Skinny Jeans – Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi
    Nubes – Rauw Alejandro
    Machote – Arca
    Bounce N Break Yo Back – DJ Spinn
    Dos Locos – Monchy & Alexandra
    Volando Voy – Camarón de la Isla
    100% of Disin’ You – Armando
    A Palé – ROSALÍA
    Con Altura – ROSALÍA and J Balvin feat. El Guincho
    LA FAMA – ROSALÍA feat. The Weeknd
    Mystery of Love – Mr. Fingers
    Salgo Pa’ la Calle – Daddy Yankee
    Tukuntaso – Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom
    Take Me Where Your Heart Is – Q
    Vacilar Contigo – Ñejo & Dalmata
    XULITA – Young Cister feat. Kaydy Cain
    Body So Good – Popcaan
    Calle Luna Calle Sol – Willie Colon and Héctor Lavoe
    Tumbando Fronte – Alberto Stylee
    Dominicana – Chucky73
    Mi Corazoncito – Aventura
    418 (Bounce Mix) – DJ Slugo
    Algo Como Tú – Kaydy Cain feat. Los Del Control
    Bunny Is a Rider – Caroline Polachek
    KLK – Arca feat. ROSALÍA
    Linda – Tokischa and ROSALÍA
    DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis) – ROSALÍA
    Stress – Justice
    Vamos Pa la Disco – Las Guanabanas
    Rockstar Made – Playboi Carti
    Snap and Roll – Soulja Boy Tell’em

    Radio Los Santos
    It’s a Vibe – 2 Chainz feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz, and Jhené Aiko
    Plain Jane – A$AP Ferg
    What a Life – Big Sean & Hit-Boy
    Kung Fu – Cordae
    Chrome Hearts – D-Block Europe and Offset
    Go Live – Fredo Santana feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out, and Tadoe
    Lockjaw – French Montana feat. Kodak Black
    Feed Me Dope – Future
    Low Life – Future feat. The Weeknd
    Wow Freestyle – Jay Rock feat. Kendrick Lamar
    ZEZE – Kodak Black feat. Travis Scott & Offset
    Stir Fry – Migos
    Big Subwoofer – MOUNT WESTMORE (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort)
    Flex – Polo G feat. Juice WRLD
    The Box – Roddy Ricch
    My Type – Saweetie
    LEMONHEAD – Tyler, The Creator feat. 42 Dugg
    Big Fish – Vince Staples
    Ski – Young Thug & Gunna
    Miami Vice – Freddie Gibbs feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom
    Pick The Phone Up – Freddie Gibbs feat. Juicy J
    XL – Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy
    So Fancy – Mike Dean and Offset
    Blue Cheese – Mike Dean and Rich the Kid
    Hoppin’ Out – Mozzy feat. YG
    Let’s Get It – Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q
    Coochie – Tia Corine

    West Coast Classics
    California Love (Single Version) – 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman and Dr. Dre
    Can’t C Me – 2Pac
    Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier – 40 Glocc
    In Da Club – 50 Cent
    Outta Control (Remix) – 50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep
    No Diggity – Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen
    Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Dr. Dre
    The Next Episode – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
    Xxplosive – Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg, and Kurupt
    Lil’ Ghetto Boy – Dr. Dre feat. Daz and Snoop Dogg
    Hello – Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre and MC Ren
    Trouble – JAY-Z
    Family Affair – Mary J. Blige
    Nas Is Coming – Nas feat. Dr. Dre
    Shit Hits the Fan – Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre
    U Better Recognize – Sam Sneed feat. feat. Dr. Dre
    Addictive – Truth Hurts feat. Rakim

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

billie eilis howard stern covid-19 vaccine

Billie Eilish Reveals COVID-19 Battle: "If I Weren't Vaccinated, I Would Have Died"

December 13, 2021

priest a signal in the noise ghost

Former Ghost Members Release New Song "A Signal in the Noise" as Dark Electronic Group Priest: Stream

December 13, 2021

Animal Collective 2022

Animal Collective Unveil New Single "Walker": Stream

December 13, 2021

arcade fire corporate event las vegas gala games

Arcade Fire Play First Pandemic Concert at Corporate Event for Cryptocurrency Company

December 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rosalía to Host New GTA Online Radio Station with Arca

Menu Shop Search Sale