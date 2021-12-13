Rosalía to Host New GTA Online Radio Station with Arca

Ahead of her upcoming album MOTOMAMI, Rosalía is joining The Grand Theft Auto universe to curate her own radio station with the assistance of Arca. Titled MOTOMAMI Los Santos, it will launch alongside the latest GTA Online expansion, The Contract, on December 15th.
In addition to Rosalía’s own The Weeknd collaboration “LA FAMA,” the station will feature music from artists like Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura. A press release also promises music from Arca’s “latest releases” (presumably any of the 47 songs from the final installments of her KicK series) and an exclusive song from Bad Gyal.
What’s more, two popular GTA stations are getting a massive influx of new music. The Big Boy-hosted Radio Los Santos will be premiering a new ScHoolboy Q track titled “Let’s Get It” along with exclusive new music from Freddie Gibbs featuring Pusha T, TiaCorine and Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Mozzy and YG, and Offset. There will also be new additions from artists like Saweetie, Future, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Ferg, Vince Staples, and more.
Over on DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics, the veteran producer will pay tribute to The Contract star Dr. Dre with a special set featuring the latter’s “The Next Episode” as well as collaborations with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and JAY-Z.
See the full new station listings below the jump.
Rosalía is gearing up for MOTOMAMI, her follow-up to 2019’s El Mal Querer arriving via Columbia Records sometime next year. Earlier this month, Arca completed her Kick anthology with four new albums. Dr. Dre’s role in The Contract marks his return to GTA Online following his appearance in the prior expansion Cayo Perico Heist last year.
In other GTA news, Rockstar released a bug-ridden remastered collection of the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy last month.
MOTOMAMI Los Santos
A La Mía – Bad Gyal
Duro 2005 – La Goony Chonga
Skinny Jeans – Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi
Nubes – Rauw Alejandro
Machote – Arca
Bounce N Break Yo Back – DJ Spinn
Dos Locos – Monchy & Alexandra
Volando Voy – Camarón de la Isla
100% of Disin’ You – Armando
A Palé – ROSALÍA
Con Altura – ROSALÍA and J Balvin feat. El Guincho
LA FAMA – ROSALÍA feat. The Weeknd
Mystery of Love – Mr. Fingers
Salgo Pa’ la Calle – Daddy Yankee
Tukuntaso – Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom
Take Me Where Your Heart Is – Q
Vacilar Contigo – Ñejo & Dalmata
XULITA – Young Cister feat. Kaydy Cain
Body So Good – Popcaan
Calle Luna Calle Sol – Willie Colon and Héctor Lavoe
Tumbando Fronte – Alberto Stylee
Dominicana – Chucky73
Mi Corazoncito – Aventura
418 (Bounce Mix) – DJ Slugo
Algo Como Tú – Kaydy Cain feat. Los Del Control
Bunny Is a Rider – Caroline Polachek
KLK – Arca feat. ROSALÍA
Linda – Tokischa and ROSALÍA
DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis) – ROSALÍA
Stress – Justice
Vamos Pa la Disco – Las Guanabanas
Rockstar Made – Playboi Carti
Snap and Roll – Soulja Boy Tell’em
Radio Los Santos
It’s a Vibe – 2 Chainz feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz, and Jhené Aiko
Plain Jane – A$AP Ferg
What a Life – Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Kung Fu – Cordae
Chrome Hearts – D-Block Europe and Offset
Go Live – Fredo Santana feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out, and Tadoe
Lockjaw – French Montana feat. Kodak Black
Feed Me Dope – Future
Low Life – Future feat. The Weeknd
Wow Freestyle – Jay Rock feat. Kendrick Lamar
ZEZE – Kodak Black feat. Travis Scott & Offset
Stir Fry – Migos
Big Subwoofer – MOUNT WESTMORE (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort)
Flex – Polo G feat. Juice WRLD
The Box – Roddy Ricch
My Type – Saweetie
LEMONHEAD – Tyler, The Creator feat. 42 Dugg
Big Fish – Vince Staples
Ski – Young Thug & Gunna
Miami Vice – Freddie Gibbs feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom
Pick The Phone Up – Freddie Gibbs feat. Juicy J
XL – Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy
So Fancy – Mike Dean and Offset
Blue Cheese – Mike Dean and Rich the Kid
Hoppin’ Out – Mozzy feat. YG
Let’s Get It – Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q
Coochie – Tia Corine
West Coast Classics
California Love (Single Version) – 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman and Dr. Dre
Can’t C Me – 2Pac
Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier – 40 Glocc
In Da Club – 50 Cent
Outta Control (Remix) – 50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep
No Diggity – Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen
Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Dr. Dre
The Next Episode – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
Xxplosive – Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg, and Kurupt
Lil’ Ghetto Boy – Dr. Dre feat. Daz and Snoop Dogg
Hello – Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre and MC Ren
Trouble – JAY-Z
Family Affair – Mary J. Blige
Nas Is Coming – Nas feat. Dr. Dre
Shit Hits the Fan – Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre
U Better Recognize – Sam Sneed feat. feat. Dr. Dre
Addictive – Truth Hurts feat. Rakim