Rush Are Getting Their Own Pinball Machine

Rush are the latest legendary rock band to get their own pinball machine. Stern Pinball announced that their first machine of 2022 will be themed around the iconic prog act, sharing a short teaser video featuring a list of featured songs.

Although a mockup design for the machine and play field have yet to be revealed, the teaser does depict an impressive CGI rendering of the Fly By Night owl — the kind of graphics one would expect to see on a modern pinball machine as you’re racking up points.

Most importantly, the video reveals at least 17 songs that will be featured in the new game — a large playlist compared to other band-themed pinball machines. Fans and players will hear classic tracks such as “Tom Sawyer,” “Spirit of the Radio,” and “Limelight” alongside deeper cuts like “Subdivisions,” “Cygnus X 1,” “La Villa Strangiato,” and more.

Advertisement

Related Video

Stern announced the news in a press release, stating that they will be revealing the new Rush machine and a new Jurassic Park machine via virtual presentation at 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. The trade show runs from January 5th through January 8th in Las Vegas. The press release states that both pinball machines will be “displayed for the press during virtual press conferences all week long.”

The Rush and Jurassic Park machines will feature a new “Insider Connected” feature, which Stern calls “the greatest technological advance to pinball in decades.”

“Insider Connected lets players track scores and offers new achievements for connected pinball machines,” the press release states. “Through their mobile phones or computers, players can access their profiles, post scores, find the locations of connected machines, or explore pinball activities in their area.”

Advertisement

Added Gary Stern, CEO of Stern Pinball: “CES is one of our favorite events and the perfect place to showcase Insider Connected. This technology will transform how players interact with pinball machines, including our newest hit game, Rush. The entire Stern team looks forward to an in-person CES 2023, but we’re excited to share all of the latest Stern innovations with you virtually this year.”

Last year, Stern introduced a Led Zeppelin machine, while fellow pinball company Jersey Jack unveiled a new Guns N’ Roses line of machines, co-designed by Slash.

Watch the teaser for the Rush pinball machine below.