RZA and Flatbush Zombies Team Up for Collaborative Single “Plug Addicts”: Stream

RZA and Flatbush Zombies have released their new joint single “Plug Addicts,” as well as the track’s accompanying music video. Watch it below.

“Live now or die today/ We ain’t used to holidays, we ain’t used to commonplace,” Flatbush Zombies’ Erick the Architect raps on the opening verse before tossing the mic to RZA. “We ain’t got no common sense, we ain’t got no confidence/ Fuck a 9 to 5, a n***** worth the length of monuments.”

“I’ve had my eyes on the Flatbush Zombies for some time now,” said the Wu-Tang Clan leader in a statement about the collaboration. “Their style of Dark hip-hop lyricism is reminiscent of my days in the Gravediggaz. This type of collaboration was overdue.”

Erick the Architect added, “In a lot of ways I saw RZA in myself, as a fellow producer/artist. We are making history together at this very moment. The music he’s made over the course of his career had a lot to do with why I wanted to make music in the first place, it’s beautiful to see these things come full circle.”

The new track and its Reservoir Dogs-inspired visual is just the first team-up between RZA and the New York-based rap trio. Their next collaborative single, titled “Quentin Tarantino,” is slated to drop on December 17th.

Back in June, RZA shared his single “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” ahead of his not-yet-released solo album RZA vs. Bobby Digital. It came after the release of April’s “Pugilism.” Meanwhile, Erick the Architect unveiled his debut solo EP, Future Proof, back in January just days after dropping “Skinny Ramen Freestyle.”

