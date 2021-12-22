If Sammy Hagar joined every band he was asked to be in, he could have fronted every act on one of the greatest theoretical one-day rock festivals himself. The Red Rocker says in a new interview that he was approached by Pantera’s manager to join the legendary metal group as their singer, and it’s certainly not the only time he’s been asked to sing for a high-profile band.

Of course, Hagar will forever be known as one of the most notable replacement singers of all time, taking David Lee Roth’s spot in Van Halen. Granted, he already had a very successful solo career at the time.

Hagar took a recent ride in Pantera’s old limousine, which was gifted to radio host Jose Mangin by the estates of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

“How about if I tell you something crazy — I don’t believe it, I don’t believe it’s true,” Hagar told Mangin in the back seat of the limo. “But Pantera had a manager. This was before I actually became friends with Vinnie. And [the manager] said Pantera, he said, want me to be the lead singer of the band. And he asked me, ‘Would you be interested?'”

He continued, “And I said, ‘No, not after Van Halen. I’m not gonna join another band, especially covering for somebody else,’ and this and that. And I brought it up to Vinnie one time. He didn’t remember it. But I don’t know if there’s any truth to that.”

While it’s hard to know if the offer was genuine, it could be assumed that it came when Dimebag and Vinnie were on the outs with singer Philip Anselmo in the early 2000s. That said, as strong a vocalist as Hagar is, it’s hard to imagine him singing “F**king Hostile.” Perhaps, the brothers were looking to form a new band with Hagar, as they did with Pat Lachman in the group Damageplan. Sadly, Dimebag was slain onstage while performing with Damageplan in December 2004. Vinnie Paul passed away in 2018 from a heart condition.

