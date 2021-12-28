Menu
Kyle Mooney Teases What Saturday Morning All-Star Hits Season 2 Might Parody

The comedian's new Netflix series is a hodgepodge love letter to early '90s TV

kyle mooney teases saturday morning all star hits smash season 2 netflix
Kyle Mooney in Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, photo via Netflix
December 28, 2021 | 6:15pm ET

    Saturday Night Live star Kyle Mooney went from ensemble cast member to the main event this year with Saturday Morning All-Star Hits! (aka S.M.A.S.H.), an animated and live-action Netflix series that sees him host and act in a wonderfully weird ode to ’80s and ’90s television. The show just premiered its first season on December 10th, but in a new interview with ConsequenceMooney revealed that he’d be open to making a Season 2 — once he’s had time to recuperate from Season 1.

    “Right now, I think we’re just getting over, like, I don’t want to say the stress, but just the emotions associated with like putting something out there,” Mooney said. “Dave and I made a movie a few years ago, but it’s been a while since like I’ve thrown something out there into the world. It’s such an intense thing to guess and to wonder how people will react to it. So I feel like I’m just getting over that.”

    Among other things, Mooney plays twin co-hosts Skip and Treybor in S.M.A.S.H., which parodies the early ’90s cartoon block with “found” VHS tapes ranging from music video spoofs to MTV News-esque field reports. Looking to the future, Mooney said Season 2 could turn to the hyper-specific television stylings of a different era for inspiration.

    “I mean, as we were finishing up editing the show, we were starting to vaguely talk about some things we would like to see,” he said. “And I think like one of the potentially cool things about the show is that you know, TV existed well before and after the late ’80s and early ’90s. So we can use this mechanism to show any era that a VCR could have captured, you know?”

    Check out our full interview with Mooney here, in which the comedian discusses the origins of Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!, why Saturday Night Live doesn’t really dabble in animation (beyond Mooney’s own Middle Aged Ninja Turtles sketches), and more.

